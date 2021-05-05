LIVE: Chelsea, Real Madrid Meet in Champions League Semifinal

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet at Stamford Bridge in a Champions League semifinal matchup of European heavyweights looking to book a ticket to the final in Istanbul.

While Real has become a fixture of the Champions League final with four UCL titles in the last seven seasons, Chelsea will be seeking its third final appearance since 2008.

In the first leg in Madrid, Christian Pulisic became the first U.S. player to score in a Champions League semifinal, but his goal was canceled out by Karim Benzema's 29th-minute equalizer. However, Pulisic will start the second leg on the bench for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Real won't have defenders Raphaël Varane and Dani Carvajal available in London after the duo picked up injuries in the first leg, but Sergio Ramos returns to captain the side.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will face Manchester City, which defeated Paris Saint-Germain on a 4–1 aggregate, in the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29.