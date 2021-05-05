How to Watch Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Chelsea will come into the second leg of the Champions League semifinals feeling as though it has the upper hand following an impressive display against Real Madrid, but the 1-1 scoreline suggests that there is still a fight to be had Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 14th minute, becoming the first American international to score in a Champions League semifinal. But Karim Benzema followed up with a superb effort in the 29th minute.

The Blues may come to rue not getting more out of a game they clearly dominated, but a scoreless draw or win of any kind would be enough to see them through to their first Champions League final since their 2012 final victory over Bayern.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to do without starting defenders Raphaël Varane and Dani Carvajal due to injury, but Sergio Ramos is expected to return to captain the side after missing much of the last month.

Real has not won in England since 2014, but Zinedine Zidane has never lost a semifinal tie in his previous three appearances as manager. In La Liga, second-place Real is coming off a 2-0 win over Osasuna this weekend and awaits a showdown between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid on Saturday that has major title implications—as does its own match vs. fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday.

The winner of the Real-Chelsea tie will face Man City, a 4-1 aggregate winner over PSG, in the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: