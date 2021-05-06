How to Watch Arsenal vs. Villarreal

There's a lot more on the line for Arsenal than the usual stakes of a European semifinal when it hosts Villarreal in Thursday's Europa League second leg.

Sitting in ninth, five points behind a qualifying spot in next season's Europa League, the Gunners need a win at the Emirates, the site of fan protests over the last two weeks, or they will risk missing out on European competition for the first time in 26 years.

In the first leg last week, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery led Villarreal to a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol in the first half-hour. Down a man after a Dani Ceballos red card, Nicolas Pépé's 73rd-minute penalty gave Arsenal a lifeline in an away goal that could prove to be crucial.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Arsenal has not won a home game in more than a month, dating back to its North London derby win over Spurs on March 14. It's not a good omen against a Villarreal side that has won its last four Europa League away matches without conceding a single goal.

The Yellow Submarine arrives at the Emirates on a nine-match Europa League winning streak and is unbeaten in its last 13 games in European competition.

The winner will face either Manchester United or Roma in the May 26 final in Gdansk, with United taking a 6-2 aggregate into its second leg semifinal.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: