USA's Marsch Accomplishes All He Can in Austria

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Jesse Marsch Accomplishes All He Can in Austria

It's off to RB Leipzig for the American coach, but not until another domestic double has been secured.
Author:
Publish date:

Jesse Marsch's next destination is already known, and he'll be heading there after taking care of the last piece of business in his current surroundings.

Marsch's RB Salzburg polished off yet another Austrian Bundesliga title on Wednesday with a 2-0 win vs. second-place Rapid Vienna, marking a second straight league-cup double for the American manager at the club.

Marsch will be replacing Julian Nagelsmann at fellow Red Bull property RB Leipzig next season, and while the expectations can't possibly be the same (domestic doubles won't be commonplace for Marsch in the German Bundesliga—in fact, if one occurs, it would be downright historic), he'll be riding in with a résumé boosted by silverware.

That was, in many ways, expected of him. Salzburg has now finished first or second in the Austrian Bundesliga in every season dating back to 2005-2006, winning 12 titles in that time, including the last eight. The club has also won eight of the last 10 Austrian Cup titles, including the last three. That's not to say that success is a given, but there are built-in advantages for Salzburg in the domestic game that made life a bit more comfortable for Marsch.

He won't have those same advantages in Leipzig, though the pieces are lining up for the manager there already. The club will lose center back star Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich, while his French countryman and fellow center back Ibrahima Konate has strongly been linked to Liverpool. That's an area that'll require some focus. 

But plenty of the club's star core will return. Emil Forsberg inked a contract extension through 2025 on Wednesday, following the footsteps of Amadou Haidara and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. Marsch will already be familiar with U.S. international Tyler Adams from their time together in New York, and he actually coached against Leipzig wingback Angeliño when he was on loan with NYCFC. The arrival of striker Brian Brobbey from Ajax on a free transfer can potentially serve as the yet-to-be-found solution of who can replace scoring void left behind by Timo Werner's departure to Chelsea. For what it's worth, Marsch did show the ability to adjust to losing key talent at Salzburg, with Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino departing halfway into his first season at the helm.

The presence of other Salzburg-to-Leipzig path-followers in Hwang Hee-chan and Dominik Szoboszlai (whose Leipzig debut continues to be delayed through injury despite a lucrative winter transfer) will also make for a smoother transition for the coach. Whether more Salzburg talent—perhaps U.S. midfielder Brenden Aaronson, at some point?—joins Marsch on the road to Leipzig remains to be seen.

It is very much the Red Bull way to come through the system, rise through the ranks, embrace challenges at each level and succeed. Leipzig is the top of the Red Bull chain, and Marsch's predecessors at the Bundesliga level—Ralph Hassenhuttl, Ralf Rangnick and Nagelsmann—have all gained notoriety and expanded their platforms for their work with the club. 

Marsch will face challenges that no other U.S.-bred coach has before abroad, and while it's not as likely that success for him will take the form of multiple trophies each season, the foundation has been set for his growth to continue at his most challenging setting yet.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jesse Marsch is leaving Salzburg for RB Leipzig
Soccer

USA's Marsch Accomplishes All He Can in Austria

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg put the finishing touches on another domestic double, sending the American manager off to Leipzig in style.

Matt Harvey after surrendering an RBI to Jose Peraza.
MLB

Harvey Gives Up Seven Runs in Four Innings Against Mets

No other Mets batter was able to earn a run off anyone who wasn't named Matt Harvey on Wednesday.

kobe-bryant-portrait
NBA

As Kobe Bryant Goes Into the Hall of Fame, a Photographer Looks Back on Covering Him

“He was Mr. Excitement on the court,” says John W. McDonough.

Christian Pulisic against Arsenal in December
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Chelsea hosts Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 12 with both teams fighting for spots in European competition next season.

medina-spirit-kentucky-derby
Play
Horse Racing

For Medina Spirit’s Breeder, Heading to Preakness Is Bittersweet

The feel-good story of a small-time horsewoman who bred the Derby winner took a dark turn this week.

Jon Moxley hits Yuji Nagata with a forearm
Play
Wrestling

Inside NJPW Legend Yuji Nagata’s Arrival in AEW

When Jon Moxley saw Yuji Nagata wrestle a match in early 2020, he immediately knew he needed to get in the ring with him.

Generic basketball.
College Basketball

Saint Louis Basketball Assistant Ford Stuen Dies at 29

Stuen had been hospitalized since Easter with an infection but never recovered.

Kobe_Bryant_SI_0010
NBA

Sports Illustrated's Classic Photos of Kobe Bryant

Throughout Kobe Bryant's storied career, Sports Illustrated photographers were there to capture some of his greatest moments.