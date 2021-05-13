How to Watch the DFB Pokal final

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Watch DFB Pokal Online, TV Channel, Time

For the first time in three years, Bayern Munich will not be the DFB Pokal champion, but incoming manager Julian Nagelsmann could bring some German Cup pedigree to Munich if he leads RB Leipzig to its first-ever major trophy with a win over Borussia Dortmund on Thursday in Berlin. 

RB Leipzig has reached the final only once before—a 3-0 loss to Bayern in the 2019—while Dortmund will be looking for its fifth DFB Pokal trophy and third of the last decade. 

The two sides met over the weekend as Dortmund, without star forward Erling Haaland, jumped into fourth place in the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win to continue its five-match winning streak. 

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Leipzig boasts this season's top DFB Pokal scorer in Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen (five goals), while Dortmund's Jadon Sancho sits only one behind with four. Leipzig dispatched Werder Bremen in a highly entertaining semifinal that featured three goals in extra time after going scoreless in regulation. 

Regardless of the result, an American will win the DFB Pokal, with Leipzig featuring Tyler Adams (though he is out injured for Thursday's match) and Gio Reyna playing for Borussia Dortmund. With his two goals in the semifinal against Holstein Kiel, Reyna became only the second U.S. international to score in a DFB Pokal semifinal after Kaiserslautern's Thomas Dooley. 

