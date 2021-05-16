Suárez Winner Keeps Atlético Atop La Liga Ahead of Final Day

Two moments of brilliance in the final 10 minutes of Atlético Madrid's dramatic comeback win over Osasuna gave Diego Simeone's league-leading side control over its own destiny heading into La Liga's final weekend.

Trailing 1-0 against Osasuna and with hated rival Real Madrid set to take first place, Atlético Madrid needed a late turnaround to avoid a monumental collapse that saw it blow a 10-point lead in 2021. What it got will be talked about by its fans for years to come.

First came an 82nd minute equalizer from Renan Lodi, the Brazilian defender's first goal of the season. Six minutes later, Luis Suárez broke a five-game scoring drought with a dramatic match-winner. The former Barcelona star sprinted toward the touchline in celebration, twirling his jersey by his side before a dogpile ensued by the corner flag.

The comeback maintained Atlético's two-point lead above Real, who edged past Athletic Bilbao with a 1-0 win. A win next Sunday over 19th-placed Real Valladolid, who desperately needs a victory and some help to avoid relegation, will clinch Atlético's first La Liga title since 2014.

Real Madrid will face Villarreal on the final weekend with all games taking place simultaneously at 12 p.m. (EST).

However, one Spanish giant won't be in contention on the final matchday. Despite an early Lionel Messi goal, Barcelona blew a home lead to Celta Vigo in a 2-1 loss Sunday, mathematically eliminating the side.

If Messi holds true to his request to leave Barcelona last summer, Sunday's loss could have marked his final home game at Camp Nou. Barcelona will face last-place Eibar in its season finale.

