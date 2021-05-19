How to Watch the Coppa Italia Final

Before Atalanta and Juventus complete the Serie A season this weekend, they'll play for Italy's domestic cup title in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final at Sassuolo's MAPEI Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Atalanta is already guaranteed a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League entering the season finale vs. AC Milan. Gian Piero Gasperini's side sits second in Serie A behind champion Inter Milan and has secured the tiebreakers necessary to take care of its business.

Juventus will be watching Atalanta's season finale with great interest given that Juve needs one of Milan or Napoli to slip up at the final hurdle in order to avoid the ignominy that would come with missing the Champions League.

Before all of that, though, there's the matter of the Coppa Italia and crowning a cup champion.

Juventus is the most successful team in the Coppa Italia's history, with 13 titles all-time, but the Bianconeri haven't won it since 2018, with Lazio and Napoli lifting the trophy the last two years. Atalanta, conversely, has only won the competition once, back in 1963.

Atalanta got the better of Juventus in their most recent meeting, winning 1-0 last month on Ruslan Malinovskyi's 87th-minute goal. They played to a 1-1 draw in their previous Serie A match, which came back in December.

Weston McKennie is looking to join a number of other U.S. internationals to win domestic cup competitions this season, following in the footsteps of Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Copa del Rey), Gio Reyna (Dortmund, DFB Pokal), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgian Cup) and Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg, Austrian Cup). McKennie and Juventus lifted the Italian Super Cup—the match between reigning Serie A and Coppa Italia winners—back in January after beating Napoli in the same stadium where Wednesday's final is being held.

