How to Watch the Coupe De France Final

Monaco and PSG go head-to-head Wednesday at the Stade de France, where one will be crowned Coupe de France champion.

PSG is the Coupe de France's most successful club, with 13 titles all-time, and this competition may be PSG's last and best chance at adding silverware this season. The club sits in second place behind Lille entering the Ligue 1 season finale and will have to settle for silver if Lille wins its final game. PSG was eliminated from the Champions League in the semifinals by Manchester City, and the Coupe de la Ligue, France's other domestic cup competition, was put on hiatus to alleviate schedule congestion amid the pandemic.

Monaco could actually jump PSG and send the perennial power into the Champions League qualifying round if PSG loses its Ligue 1 finale and Monaco wins. Niko Kovac's side is on 77 points, two points behind PSG. Monaco is seeking its sixth Coupe de France title.

Monaco swept both Ligue 1 meetings with PSG this season, winning 3-2 in November and 2-0 in February, which should put Mauricio Pochettino's still-favored side on notice. Monaco has lost just twice in its last 27 matches in all competitions, turning its season around just before Christmastime to emerge as a consistent and serious contender.

PSG, meanwhile, has been uncharacteristically sloppy in domestic play this season. Despite a pair of goals from Kylian Mbappé, PSG needed penalty kicks to get by Montpellier in the Coupe de France semifinals. Mbappé will be facing his former team in an effort to lift this trophy, but Neymar won't be joining him. A yellow card in the semifinals gave him enough disciplinary points to be suspended for the final, and PSG failed in its appeal.

PSG will be shorthanded beyond that, with Presnel Kimpembe also suspended, Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa and Juan Bernat all injured and Julian Draxler also an injury doubt.

