How to Watch Spain vs. Portugal

Spain vs. Portugal Live Stream: Watch Friendly Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

A star-laden Portugal team will begin its European title defense with a series of friendlies before the upcoming Euros, starting with a trip to Madrid to take on Iberian neighbor Spain.

Portugal will need all the high-level preparation it can get before the European Championship, where it faces a group of death featuring the last two World Cup champions, France and Germany. Spain, ranked sixth in the latest FIFA world rankings, presents such a challenge with 20,000 fans expected to be present in Madrid's first professional game with fans in more than a year. 

The two rivals last played to a goalless friendly in 2020, but their thrilling group stage opener at the 2018 World Cup, where a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick—and a memorable 88th-minute free kick—canceled out three goals from Spain, is still fresh in the teams' memories. 

How to Watch:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, TUDN USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match on Watch ESPN.

Spain faces a lighter Euro 2020 group stage with all three games against Sweden, Poland and Slovakia set to take place in Sevilla. Manchester City winger Ferran Torres enters Friday's friendly with five goals in the last four games for Spain, including his hat trick in November's 6-0 win against Germany. 

But La Furia Roja will have to do without its longtime captain in Sergio Ramos. The Real Madrid star was omitted from the Spanish team for the Euros by coach Luis Enrique due to fitness concerns after an injury-plagued season. 

