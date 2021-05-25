Bayern's Flick to Become Germany Coach After Euros

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Hansi Flick to Become Germany Manager After Euros

Author:
Publish date:

BERLIN (AP) — Hansi Flick will take over as Germany coach after the European Championship, replacing Joachim Löw.

Flick signed a three-year contract effective from July 1 to succeed his former boss, who is ending his 15-year tenure after the tournament, the German soccer federation said Tuesday.

The Euro 2020 quarterfinals start July 2, so Flick’s team could still be under the control of Löw if Germany gets that far.

Flick’s last game in charge of Bayern Munich was on Saturday. He led Bayern to two Bundesliga titles, a Champions League victory and German Cup success.

“The season has just ended and the two years at Bayern Munich still have a strong effect on me. The team spirit and the attitude of the players were outstanding, and I’m taking much with me that will continue to shape my work,” said Flick, who informed the Bavarian club in April that he wished to leave.

“I’m really looking forward to it because I can see the quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany. So we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism, for example the European Championship at home 2024.”

Flick was Löw’s assistant from 2006-14, when they helped Germany win the World Cup in Brazil. He left to become the federation’s sporting director through 2017, and then took over at Hoffenheim. He was assistant to Niko Kovač at Bayern but took over the top job, initially on an interim basis, when the Croat was fired in November 2019. Flick then won every title he could win.

“It’s a wonderful thing that Hansi Flick is returning to the federation as national team coach,” German federation vice president Peter Peters said. “He has developed as a person and as a coach since his already successful time here — not only shown by his fantastic success with FC Bayern.”

Flick inherits a team still trying to adjust after an unsuccessful shakeup following Germany’s disappointing World Cup in 2018. The team was routed by Spain 6-0 in the Nations League in November. Löw went back on a decision to drop experienced players Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels by recalling them after announcing his intention to cut his tenure short.

Löw’s contract was to run through the 2022 World Cup, but instead Flick will guide the team through qualifying for what would be his first major tournament in charge.

Flick’s first games will be three World Cup qualifiers in six days against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland in September. Two more follow against Romania and North Macedonia in October, before qualifying ends against Liechtenstein and Armenia in November. Germany is third in Group J after a surprise 2-1 loss at home to North Macedonia. Only the group winner qualifies automatically.

“It all went surprisingly quickly for me with the signature, but I’m very happy to be able to work as the national team coach from autumn onward,” said Flick, who wished Löw success at Euro 2020. “Jogi Löw more than deserves a great end to his career as national coach.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

olivia-moultrie-portrait-lead-image.jpg
Play
Soccer

Court Order Would Allow Moultrie, 15, to Temporarily Play in NWSL

Moultrie, who signed a sponsorship deal with Nike when she was 13, is challenging the league's age limit rule.

England manager Gareth Southgate
Soccer

Southgate Recalls TAA as Part of Provisional England Squad for Euros

The Liverpool right back is part of a 33-man group that will be whittled down to 26 for the European championship.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick against PSG
Soccer

Bayern's Flick to Become Germany Coach After Euros

Hansi Flick will replace Joachim Löw after this summer's European championship.

dCOVfloydanniversary_HZ2
Play
Tennis

Where the Confederates Fell, Arthur Ashe Still Stands

Richmond's Monument Avenue was a tribute to the insidious myth of the Lost Cause. But now the rebel statues that lined that street are being torn down—and a bronze likeness of the tennis great and trailblazing activist remains.

dCOVfloydanniversary_HZ
Play
MMA

Police Killed George Floyd. An MMA Fighter Punched Back.

One year ago Donald Williams called 9-1-1 on Derek Chauvin and later he testified against the cop in court—but first he found courage in the violent cages of a combat sport.

dCOVfloydanniversary_HZ3
Play
NBA

Behind the Timberwolves' Fight for Racial Justice

The death of George Floyd motivated his hometown team to double down on its commitment to battling for equality.

Kawhi Leonard tries to move past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
NBA

The Clippers' Season Is On the Line In Game 2

Kawhi Leonard and L.A. need to win Tuesday against the Mavericks, or everyone is in trouble.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) reacts to a play on the bench in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
NFL

Top Landing Spots for Julio Jones

Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta so where should the All-Pro receiver land?