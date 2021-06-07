England Turns to White as Injury Replacement Ahead of Euros

Sports Illustrated home
England Turns to Ben White as Injury Replacement Ahead of Euros

LONDON (AP) — Ben White was called into England’s squad for the European Championship on Monday to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, reflecting ongoing uncertainty over the fitness of Harry Maguire.

The Brighton center back provides cover for Maguire, who might not be able to play in England’s opening game of the tournament on Sunday against Croatia.

The 23-year-old White made his England debut after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday. He started alongside Tyrone Mings in a 1-0 win over Romania on Sunday in England’s last warm-up match before the tournament.

Those performances convinced Gareth Southgate to include White in his final 26-man list after he was initially cut from the wider provisional squad.

Now going back home are attacker Jesse Lingard, forward Ollie Watkins, defender Ben Godfrey and midfielder James Ward-Prowse. They were other options on the standby list to replace Alexander-Arnold, who had been one of four right backs in the squad before injuring his left thigh late in the game against Austria.

