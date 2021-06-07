De Bruyne Joins Belgium After Surgery for Facial Fractures

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

De Bruyne Joins Belgium After Brief Surgery for Facial Fractures

Author:
Publish date:

TUBIZE, Belgium (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne joined up with the Belgium squad on Monday ahead of the European Championship after undergoing a 20-minute operation on his fractured nose and eye socket.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez described De Bruyne’s arrival in the dining hall at the team’s training base in Tubize, just south of Brussels, as the “highlight of the day” as the world’s top-ranked country prepares for its opening match of Euro 2020 — against Russia in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Belgium isn’t counting on the Manchester City midfielder playing in that match but he is “fresh” and “ready to participate in the Euros,” Martinez said.

“He watched our match against Croatia,” Martinez said of Belgium’s 1-0 win in a warmup on Sunday. “He is in the same state of mind as the team. But, rather than hearing from a distance, it’s a big difference when you see the player in person.”

The 29-year-old De Bruyne sustained his injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for City in the Champions League final in Porto on May 29. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, which was won 1-0 by Chelsea, and looked groggy as he came off.

He underwent the minor procedure on Saturday, despite Belgium initially thinking he didn’t require surgery, and Martinez expects De Bruyne to be in full training by the end of the week.

“We will have a protective mask at our disposal even if he does not need to wear one in competition,” Martinez said.

De Bruyne was voted by his fellow professionals as English soccer’s player of the year for the second straight year on Sunday.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben White joins England for the Euros
Soccer

England Turns to White as Injury Replacement Ahead of Euros

The Brighton center back takes the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold on England's squad.

Kevin De Bruyne was hurt in the Champions League final
Soccer

De Bruyne Joins Belgium After Surgery for Facial Fractures

Kevin De Bruyne will be "ready to participate in the Euros" according to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Christian Pulisic and the USMNT won the Nations League
Soccer

What Comes Next for the USMNT After Nations League Euphoria

After such an emotional and thrilling night, there's still work to be done before the U.S. closes camp and casts an eye on the future.

Cameron Kinley at Bucs rookie camp
NFL

U.S. Navy Won't Let Bucs Rookie Delay Commission to Play in NFL

Cameron Kinley was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buccaneers in May.

The Miz pummels Damian Priest during their match at "Backlash"
Play
Wrestling

The Miz: ‘I Don’t Plan on Being Out Nine Months’

He doesn’t know how long his knee injury will keep him out of the ring, but The Miz vows to stay on WWE television as he recovers.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen and running back Zack Moss after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: AFC East

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the AFC East's fantasy-relevant coaches & offensive coordinators.

Who will represent the NL and AL in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game?
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Each Team's Realistic All-Star Candidates

With the 2021 All-Star ballot revealed last week, so it’s officially time to start debating who deserves to make each 32-man roster.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis
NBA

Report: AD Not Expected to Play in Tokyo Olympics

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both reportedly not expected to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.