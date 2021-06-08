How to Watch Colombia vs. Argentina

Argentina will head to Barranquilla in a highly anticipated meeting with Colombia for its last World Cup qualifier before Copa América begins.

Both nations were originally scheduled to co-host Copa América final before Colombia was stripped due to civil unrest and Argentina lost its right to host due to a COVID-19 surge. The Colombian national team will return home having broken its three-match winless streak in qualifying with a 3-0 win over Peru, thanks to goals from Yerry Mina and Porto teammates Mateus Uribe and Luis Díaz.

Argentina comes into its fifth World Cup qualifier in second place in the CONMEBOL table following its 1-1 draw with rival Chile on Thursday. La Albiceleste took the lead on an early penalty from Lionel Messi only for Alexis Sanchez to cancel out the Barcelona star's effort just 12 minutes later.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the U.S.

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

Still without James Rodriguez, Colombia will also have to deal with the absence of fullback Daniel Muñoz after the Genk defender was sent off against Peru. Nicolás Otamendi is set to return for Argentina after serving a suspension of his own.

Colombia currently sits in a three-way tie on points with Paraguay and Uruguay for fourth place. After hosting Argentina, Colombia will head to Brazil for the Copa América where it will try to avenge its ugly 6-1 loss to Ecuador in World Cup qualifying. Argentina, meanwhile, will face Chile again in its Copa América opener on Monday.

