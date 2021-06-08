How to Watch Colombia vs. Argentina

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Colombia vs. Argentina Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Argentina will head to Barranquilla in a highly anticipated meeting with Colombia for its last World Cup qualifier before Copa América begins. 

Both nations were originally scheduled to co-host Copa América final before Colombia was stripped due to civil unrest and Argentina lost its right to host due to a COVID-19 surge. The Colombian national team will return home having broken its three-match winless streak in qualifying with a 3-0 win over Peru, thanks to goals from Yerry Mina and Porto teammates Mateus Uribe and Luis Díaz. 

Argentina comes into its fifth World Cup qualifier in second place in the CONMEBOL table following its 1-1 draw with rival Chile on Thursday. La Albiceleste took the lead on an early penalty from Lionel Messi only for Alexis Sanchez to cancel out the Barcelona star's effort just 12 minutes later.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the U.S.

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

Still without James Rodriguez, Colombia will also have to deal with the absence of fullback Daniel Muñoz after the Genk defender was sent off against Peru. Nicolás Otamendi is set to return for Argentina after serving a suspension of his own.  

Colombia currently sits in a three-way tie on points with Paraguay and Uruguay for fourth place. After hosting Argentina, Colombia will head to Brazil for the Copa América where it will try to avenge its ugly 6-1 loss to Ecuador in World Cup qualifying. Argentina, meanwhile, will face Chile again in its Copa América opener on Monday. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Peru after a loss to Colombia
Soccer

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Peru

How to watch Ecuador vs. Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, June 8.

nfl-aaron-rodgers-holdout-everyone-loses
Play
NFL

Rodgers’s Holdout Is Just How the NFL Works

The Packers' QB took the step we all knew he would, and it burns everyone.

Lionel Messi scores against Chile.
Soccer

How to Watch Colombia vs. Argentina

How to watch Colombia vs. Argentina in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, June 8.

Magic coach Steve Clifford
NBA

Report: Steve Clifford Out as Magic Head Coach

Orlando finished the 2020–21 season with a 21–51 record, third worst in the league.

virginia-devin-ortizz
College

UVA Pitcher Hits Walk-Off, Sends Team to Super Regionals

Devin Ortiz pulled off his best Shoehi Ohtani impression as he sent Virginia to the Super Regionals.

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

Women's NCAA Tourney Could Get March Madness Branding

Any rule proposals need to be made by Nov. 1, but changes could leave women's tournament looking more similar to men's next season.

USMNT's Mark McKenzie
Soccer

USMNT's McKenzie Racially Abused Online After Nations League

Mark McKenzie shared an example of the abuse on Instagram Stories a day after the USA's extra-time win over Mexico.

Jun 4, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) and injured first baseman Luke Voit (59) look on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Roundtable: Biggest Disappointments of MLB Season

With more than one third of the season completed, let's take a look at baseball's biggest disappointments.