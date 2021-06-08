How to Watch Paraguay vs. Brazil

Brazil will look to continue its perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a trip to Paraguay despite a slew of off-field issues for the national team.

After a 2-0 win over Ecuador, Brazil captain Casemiro hinted that the national team is against hosting the Copa América after it was moved from Argentina to Brazil. The Real Madrid star said the Seleção will wait until after the Paraguay match to address the upcoming tournament, which is due to start Sunday despite a worsening COVID-19 situation in South America.

Meanwhile, Brazilian soccer confederation president Rogério Caboclo was temporarily suspended on Sunday while Brazil's ethics committee investigates an accusation of sexual harassment against him.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the U.S.

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

Thanks to second-half goals from Neymar and Richarlison, the Brazilians cruised past Ecuador on Friday for its fifth straight World Cup qualifying win. Paraguay has also gone unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, albeit with only one win and four draws, and hasn't lost in its last eight.

Coming off a scoreless draw with Uruguay, La Albirroja will surely look to leading scorer Ángel Romero against Brazil. The San Lorenzo forward has recorded four goals in qualifying so far, on par with Neymar, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suárez.

After hosting Brazil, Paraguay will take on a tough Copa América group that features Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, while Brazil is scheduled to face Venezuela in the tournament opener Sunday.

