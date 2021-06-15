How to Watch France vs. Germany

When the groups for Euro 2020 were announced back in November 2019, one group opener stood out. After a year-long delay, France and Germany will finally meet in a matchup of the last two World Cup winners.

After losing the final of Euro 2016 at home in Paris to Portugal, whom France will face in its final Group F match next Wednesday, Les Bleus went on to win the 2018 World Cup with a squad quite similar to its Euro 2020 outfit. One major change is the addition of prolific Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who was previously kept out of the national team due to an ongoing blackmail scandal.

Meanwhile, France is considered the heavy favorite to win its first Euros since 2000, which also came right after a World Cup win. Manager Didier Deschamps was part of that Euro-winning team and will look to become the first person to win a World Cup and Euros as both a player and manager.

Germany enters the tournament looking to avenge its disappointing group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup. Die Mannschaft's last competitive match was a stunning 2-1 loss to European minnow North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying back in March.

Tuesday's match in Berlin will be the beginning of the end for Jogi Löw's tenure as Germany manager. After 15 years at the helm and that memorable 2014 World Cup victory, Löw will make way for former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick at the end of the Euros.

