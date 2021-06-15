How to Watch France vs. Germany

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

France vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

When the groups for Euro 2020 were announced back in November 2019, one group opener stood out. After a year-long delay, France and Germany will finally meet in a matchup of the last two World Cup winners. 

After losing the final of Euro 2016 at home in Paris to Portugal, whom France will face in its final Group F match next Wednesday, Les Bleus went on to win the 2018 World Cup with a squad quite similar to its Euro 2020 outfit. One major change is the addition of prolific Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who was previously kept out of the national team due to an ongoing blackmail scandal.

Meanwhile, France is considered the heavy favorite to win its first Euros since 2000, which also came right after a World Cup win. Manager Didier Deschamps was part of that Euro-winning team and will look to become the first person to win a World Cup and Euros as both a player and manager.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Germany enters the tournament looking to avenge its disappointing group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup. Die Mannschaft's last competitive match was a stunning 2-1 loss to European minnow North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying back in March. 

Tuesday's match in Berlin will be the beginning of the end for Jogi Löw's tenure as Germany manager. After 15 years at the helm and that memorable 2014 World Cup victory, Löw will make way for former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick at the end of the Euros. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mlb baseball rawlings
MLB

MLB Releases Guidelines for Foreign Substance Enforcement

MLB distributed a memo to teams detailing its new foreign-substance policy on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema playing for France
Soccer

How to Watch France vs. Germany

How to watch the Euros group stage match between France and Germany on Tuesday, June 15.

Draymond Green defending Damian Lillard.
NBA

Report: Lillard and Green Commit to Tokyo Olympics

Green won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games, but Lillard has never officially played for U.S. basketball.

baseball-reference-negro-leagues
MLB

Baseball Reference Adds Negro League Stats to Database

Baseball Reference has added the stats of Negro League players as it works to "celebrate the players, teams, and leagues we are adding to our site."

chris-paul-suns-grab
NBA

How the Suns Mastered the Pick-And-Roll

Chris Paul and Phoenix’s pick-and-roll attack has been relentless and a major reason why they are headed to the Western Conference finals.

charles-barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Says Turner Put an End to His San Antonio 'Big Ole' Women' Bit

Chuck on today's climate: "We can’t even have fun anymore."

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Hungary in Euro 2016.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Hungary vs. Portugal

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Hungary and Portugal on Tuesday, June 15.

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: NFC North

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy history & potential of the NFC North's coaches & offensive coordinators.