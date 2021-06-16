Coca-Cola Value Drops $4 Billion Following Ronaldo Snub

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
What is the future of Portuguese football once Ronaldo has played his final match?
What is the future of Portuguese football once Ronaldo has played his final match?

Coca-Cola Market Value Drops by $4 Billion Following Ronaldo's Press Conference Slight

Author:
Publish date:

Cristiano Ronaldo's marketing power appeared to be on full display this week when his removal of two bottles of Coca-Cola from the podium at a press conference coincided with a $4 billion drop in the company's market value.

Before speaking to the media on Monday in Budapest a day before Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, the Juventus star moved the Coca-Cola bottles out of the frame and held up a bottle of water before saying, "Agua."

Coca-Cola's share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 soon after Ronaldo’s gesture, while the company's market value dropped from from $242 billion to $238 billion. Coca-Cola is an official sponsor of the European Championship. 

A Euro 2020 spokesperson told The Guardian that everyone “is entitled to their drink preferences. ... Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”

On Tuesday in a 3-0 win against Hungary, Ronaldo went on to claim the title of all-time top scorer at the Euros with his 10th and 11th career goals in the tournament, while also becoming the first player to play in five different Euros. 

A day later, France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken, another UEFA sponsor, from the podium after a 1-0 win against Germany. The Manchester United star is a practicing Muslim and has previously stated he does not drink alcohol. 

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The national championship trophy in college football
Play
College Football

Why 12 Worked: Inside the Making of a New Playoff Model

Covert meetings, bracket-covered hotel walls and a group of four men define the story that will change the course of college football.

Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference.
Play
Soccer

Coca-Cola Value Drops $4 Billion Following Ronaldo Snub

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's removal of two bottles of Coca-Cola from a news conference coincided with a $4 billion drop in the company's market share.

rudy-gobert-paul-george
NBA

Rudy Gobert's Playoff Defense Is Better Than Ever

Gobert’s imperfections have yet to become a concern and it is paying off for the Jazz in the postseason.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 vs the Jazz
NBA

Kawhi Leonard to Miss Game 5 vs. Jazz; No Timetable for Return

The Clippers announced Wednesday there is no timetable for Leonard's return after he suffered a right knee sprain in Game 4.

Stan Van Gundy
NBA

Report: Pelicans Part With Stan Van Gundy After One Season

The Pelicans struggled last season, going 31-41 and missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

jonathan-taylor-colts-potential-nfl-rushing-yards-leader
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Who Will Lead the NFL in Major Stats in 2021?

Which players are primed to stand out next season? Plus, are the Broncos more appealing to an elite QB now than they were to Peyton Manning, will Stephon Gilmore be traded, could Larry Fitzgerald sign with the Vikings and more.

trevor-bauer-dodgers
MLB

Bauer Blasts MLB's Foreign-Substance Policy: 'It's a Mess'

Trevor Bauer is one of many pitchers across baseball criticizing MLB for its new foreign-substance policy.

Tyler Glasnow with the Rays.
Play
MLB

Sticky Stuff Crackdown Presents New Problems for MLB

The league needed to start enforcing its rules against pitch doctoring, but the results could be disruptive across the game.