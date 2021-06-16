How to Watch Italy vs. Switzerland

Italy will look for its 10th straight win when its hosts northern neighbor Switzerland on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Azzurri got off to a slow start in the opening game of the Euros on Friday against Turkey, only to score three goals in the second half thanks to an own goal from Juventus defender Merih Demiral and strikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

Under former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, Italy has gone unbeaten in 28 straight matches dating back to a UEFA Nations League loss to Portugal in September 2018. Mancini said he is optimistic that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will be fit to return for the match after a knee injury put his Euros in doubt.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Switzerland is coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wales. Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Breel Embolo scored the opener for the Swiss, who also have to contend with the most difficult travel schedule in the entire tournament. The team made the 2,000-mile trip to Rome from Baku, Azerbaijan, and must return to Baku for its group-stage finale against Turkey on Sunday.

Italy, meanwhile, will have the comforts of home for the entire group stage, including the group finale against Wales. Italy and Switzerland will meet again in September when they face off as one of their two games in World Cup qualifying.

