How to Watch England vs. Scotland

England and Scotland's regional rivalry will play out for only the second time on Europe's biggest stage when the two sides meet at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The two nations last met in a thrilling 2-2 draw in World Cup qualifying in 2017 where three goals were scored in the final six minutes, but nothing comes close to the intensity of England's 2-0 win at Euro 96 in London.

The Three Lions are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Croatia where they were able to avenge their extra-time loss in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup. Raheem Sterling scored the winner in what was the Manchester City star's first goal in a major tournament for England.

Scotland, meanwhile, comes into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic where it was on the wrong side of Patrik Schick's goal-of-the-year contender from just past midfield. The Scots are hoping to have Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney back from injury after missing their opener.

In team news for England, it's unclear if Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson will be involved as they continue to recover from their respective injuries while backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson left the team due to injury and was replaced by Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

