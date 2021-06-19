Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Hungary vs. France Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

France kicked off the Euros as the heavy favorite with a masterful performance against Germany, but will now have to face something it hasn't seen in quite some time: an intimidating, full-capacity stadium.

Hungary made headlines for its raucous crowd in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Portugal, a game that was much closer than the scoreline appears as Portugal scored all three goals after the 83rd minute. The loss to Portugal broke Hungary's 11-match unbeaten streak. 

Another full-capacity crowd is expected in Budapest on Saturday as more than 60,000 fans packed the Puskás Stadium in Hungary's opener. Hungary will need all the help it can get against the World Cup champions after Les Bleus dismantled Germany in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

A Mats Hummels own goal served as the match-winner for France in its opener, which featured a scary moment in the second half as Benjamin Pavard said he felt "KO'd" following a collision in the box. 

France will close out the group stage with a Euro 2016 final rematch with Portugal, which faces Germany on Saturday. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Antoine Griezmann for France
Soccer

How to Watch Hungary vs. France

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Hungary and France on Saturday, June 19.

Ryan Crouser prepares for his final throw during the men's shot put on the first day of the U.S. Olympic Trials
Olympic Track & Field

Crouser Crushes Shot Put World Record at U.S. Olympic Trials

2016 Olympic champion Ryan Crouser set the shot put world record with a 23.37-meter throw on Friday, breaking a tainted record that stood for 31 years.

terance mann
NBA

Clippers Beat Jazz, Advance to Western Conference Finals

Terance Mann scored 39 points as the Clippers stormed back in the second half of Game 6 to advance to their first-ever conference finals.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first quarter in game six in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs
NBA

Curry, Maxey Step Up in Game 6 to Keep Sixers' Season Alive

The Philadelphia 76ers will host a Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks after two role players emerged to key Friday's season-saving victory.

bills helmet
NFL

Report: Bills Planning to Build New Outdoor Stadium

The Bills' plans to build a new stadium in Orchard Park are still pending approval, but their new home could be ready for games as early as 2025.

Lionel Messi and Argentina face Uruguay at Copa America
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Uruguay

The two South American powers meet in the Copa América group stage on Friday, June 18th.

cole-beasley
NFL

Bills' Cole Beasley Blasts NFL's New COVID-19 Protocols

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley explained why he's going unvaccinated after blasting the NFL and NFLPA on Thursday for this season's COVID-19 protocols.

England and Scotland played to a 0-0 draw at the Euros
Soccer

Questions About England's Cohesion Persist in Draw vs. Scotland

There's no doubting the individual talent of England's stars, but there's a lack of purpose between them, and that was indeed the case again in a scoreless tie.