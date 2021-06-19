How to Watch Hungary vs. France

France kicked off the Euros as the heavy favorite with a masterful performance against Germany, but will now have to face something it hasn't seen in quite some time: an intimidating, full-capacity stadium.

Hungary made headlines for its raucous crowd in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Portugal, a game that was much closer than the scoreline appears as Portugal scored all three goals after the 83rd minute. The loss to Portugal broke Hungary's 11-match unbeaten streak.

Another full-capacity crowd is expected in Budapest on Saturday as more than 60,000 fans packed the Puskás Stadium in Hungary's opener. Hungary will need all the help it can get against the World Cup champions after Les Bleus dismantled Germany in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

A Mats Hummels own goal served as the match-winner for France in its opener, which featured a scary moment in the second half as Benjamin Pavard said he felt "KO'd" following a collision in the box.

France will close out the group stage with a Euro 2016 final rematch with Portugal, which faces Germany on Saturday.

