How to Watch Spain vs. Poland

Spain vs. Poland Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Spain and Poland wrap up Saturday's action at Euro 2020 with their second game of Group E play.

Both endured disappointing opening results, with Spain being held to a scoreless draw by Sweden, while Poland fell 2-1 to Slovakia, putting a greater emphasis on this result for both sides.

Both know what's ahead of them, with Sweden having beaten Slovakia 1-0 in those teams' second group game on Friday. As a result, Sweden provisionally tops the group with four points, while Slovakia sits in second with three.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Spain got some good news after its opening match, with captain Sergio Busquets testing negative for the coronavirus after missing the Sweden game following a positive COVID-19 test.

Aside from Busquets, all the focus will be on a pair of strikers who are under pressure to perform. Spain fans have taken aim at Alvaro Morata and are counting on him to find his scoring form.

There are even higher expectations on Poland's record-setting Robert Lewandowski, whose checkered record at international tournaments is in contrast to his sensational record while playing for his club, Bayern Munich.

“Lewandowski remains the main threat for them in attack,” Spain's Pablo Sarabia said in pre-match comments. “We all know what kind of season he has had. He is a reference worldwide. We will try to make him as uncomfortable as possible so he can’t have a good game.”

