How to Watch Italy vs. Wales

Italy will have the chance at a complete sweep of the group stage and extend its unbeaten streak to 30 games when it hosts Wales in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Azzurri have not lost since September 2018, the year they missed out on the World Cup in what was widely considered a national disgrace. And after a dominant 3–0 win over Switzerland last week, Italy has not given up a goal in its last 10 matches, in which the side has outscored opponents 31–0.

The win against Switzerland was Italy's second 3–0 victory in a row after working past Turkey in the Euro 2020 opener. Filling in for injured PSG star Marco Verratti, Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli earned man-of-the-match honors against the Swiss with his two-goal performance, while Ciro Immobile also added his second goal of the tournament.

Euro 2016 semifinalist Wales arrives in Rome on the back of a 2–0 win over Turkey thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts. A victory in Rome would see the Dragons win Group A, while it seems likely that even with a loss and a potential third-place finish, four points should be enough to see the side through to the knockouts.

Wales will like its chances at breaking Italy's 10-match clean-sheet streak with the hosts missing Giorgio Chiellini due to an injury suffered in the first-half against Switzerland. However, the Italy captain said he is optimistic that he can recover for the round of 16 with Italy already securing its spot in the knockout stage.

