How to Watch Italy vs. Wales

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Italy vs. Wales Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Italy will have the chance at a complete sweep of the group stage and extend its unbeaten streak to 30 games when it hosts Wales in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Azzurri have not lost since September 2018, the year they missed out on the World Cup in what was widely considered a national disgrace. And after a dominant 3–0 win over Switzerland last week, Italy has not given up a goal in its last 10 matches, in which the side has outscored opponents 31–0. 

The win against Switzerland was Italy's second 3–0 victory in a row after working past Turkey in the Euro 2020 opener. Filling in for injured PSG star Marco Verratti, Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli earned man-of-the-match honors against the Swiss with his two-goal performance, while Ciro Immobile also added his second goal of the tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Euro 2016 semifinalist Wales arrives in Rome on the back of a 2–0 win over Turkey thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts. A victory in Rome would see the Dragons win Group A, while it seems likely that even with a loss and a potential third-place finish, four points should be enough to see the side through to the knockouts.

Wales will like its chances at breaking Italy's 10-match clean-sheet streak with the hosts missing Giorgio Chiellini due to an injury suffered in the first-half against Switzerland. However, the Italy captain said he is optimistic that he can recover for the round of 16 with Italy already securing its spot in the knockout stage.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

• Who Will Win the Euros? Our Expert Predictions and Knockout Brackets
• Rome's Restricted Re-Opening for Euro 2020 Helps Italy Begin to Heal
• Daily Cover: Staring Down Life After Ronaldo
• Czech Republic's Schick Scores From Halfway Line, Longest Goal at Euros Since 1980

YOU MAY LIKE

Italy celebrates against Switzerland
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Wales

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Italy and Wales on Sunday, June 20.

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m in 10.86 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.
Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson Cruises to Tokyo, Wins 100m Trials Title

Sha'Carri Richardson is Tokyo bound after dominating the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

giannis game 7
NBA

Giannis, Durant Deliver in a Game 7 for the Ages

Three thoughts on the thrilling conclusion to the Bucks-Nets series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempting a layup against the Nets
NBA

Bucks Defeat Nets in Game 7 Overtime Instant Classic

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 40 points while Kevin Durant scored 48 in a valiant losing effort to highlight the epic duel.

Charlotte Flair_courtesy WWE
Wrestling

Charlotte Flair: 'I want to outdo what I have already done'

"As much as it hurt to miss WrestleMania, it was amazing to watch Sasha and see her succeed," Flair told Sports Illustrated.

Chris Paul with the Suns.
NBA

Chris Paul Ruled Out of Game 1 vs. Clippers

Chris Paul remains in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss Game 1 against the Clippers.

Brad Stevens (right) with Kemba Walker (left)
NBA

Report: Stevens, Walker Had 'Tension-Filled' Relationship

Blake Griffin was deterred from signing with the Celtics earlier this year due to the franchise's dysfunctional locker room, per The Athletic.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Busch (54) does a burnout at the finish line after winning the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race race at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn.,
Play
NASCAR

Kyle Busch Becomes First Driver to Hit 100 Xfinity Wins

Busch joins NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and David Pearson as the only three drivers in NASCAR national series history to crack the triple-digit mark.