How to Watch Czech Republic vs. England

Czech Republic vs. England Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Tied atop the group with four points each, England and the Czech Republic have already qualified for the knockouts at Euro 2020, but their meeting on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium will determine which one comes out on top of Group D.

For what it's worth, the Group D winner will likely have a harder road to the final with a difficult round-of-16 matchup guaranteed against Group F's runner-up, which is still up for grabs between France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary. Meanwhile, the Group D runner-up will face the winner of Group E, where Sweden currently leads Slovakia, Spain and Poland. 

England is coming off a disappointing scoreless draw with an inspired Scotland side while the Czechs also drew with Croatia thanks to a penalty from the competition's joint-top scorer Patrik Schick (three goals). 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

England manager Gareth Southgate will have some decisions to make with his lineup after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were ruled out for being close contacts with Chelsea teammate and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19

The last time they met, the Czech Republic famously ended England's 10-year, 43-game unbeaten run in international qualifiers with a 2-1 victory in their Euros qualifier in 2019. 

