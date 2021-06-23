How to Watch Slovakia vs. Spain

Slovakia may sit in second place, a point above Wednesday's opponent, but Spain will still enter as the favorite to win at home in Sevilla and qualify for the knockout stage.

La Furia Roja have underperformed at the Euros so far with a pair of draws against group leader Sweden, which has already clinched its spot in the round of 16, and Poland, against whom Álvaro Morata scored his side's only goal of the tournament so far.

Spain does come into the group finale on a 10-match unbeaten streak—although six of the 10 games have ended in draws. Luis Enrique's side can still finish top of Group E with a win and a Sweden loss—or a win by two-plus goals and a Sweden draw—while a draw would be enough to see Spain advance as one of the top four third-place finishers (and at Ukraine's expense), as long as Poland doesn't beat Sweden. Simply put: plenty of options are on the table in a group that remains wide open.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

A draw would be enough to see Slovakia advance to the knockouts thanks to its 2-1 win over Poland in its opening match, which was followed by a 1-0 loss to Sweden last week.

The Group E winner will go on to face a third-place side from either Group B, C or D in Glasgow while the runner-up will face the second-place finisher from Group D, Croatia, in Copenhagen.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

• Who Will Win the Euros? Our Expert Predictions and Knockout Brackets

• Rome's Restricted Re-Opening for Euro 2020 Helps Italy Begin to Heal

• Daily Cover: Staring Down Life After Ronaldo

• Czech Republic's Schick Scores From Halfway Line, Longest Goal at Euros Since 1980