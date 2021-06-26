How to Watch Wales vs. Denmark

The knockout stage at Euro 2020 kicks off in Amsterdam on Saturday, where group runners-up Wales and Denmark meet at the Johan Cruyff Arena seeking a place in the quarterfinals against either the Netherlands or Czech Republic.

Wales is hoping to conjure up more momentum in this competition, five years after securing a semifinal berth, while Denmark, the 1992 champion, is eyeing a magical run to put a storybook cap on a competition that began for the Danes in horrifying fashion following Christian Eriksen's collapse and cardiac arrest in their opener.

The teams have a limited history against one another, with Denmark carrying a slight 6-4-0 edge in their all-time meetings. The last time they faced each other was in the fall of 2018, when Denmark swept a pair of group games in the UEFA Nations League.

Denmark advanced to the knockout stage in thrilling fashion, routing Russia 4-1 while Belgium simultaneously handled Finland, completing a remarkable turnaround from both an emotional and competitive perspective.

With Eriksen stabilized and out of the hospital, Denmark has rallied around its playmaker and would love nothing more than to keep its tournament going at a stadium where Eriksen began his pro career (with Ajax).

Wales has overcome some adversity of its own, with manager Ryan Giggs on leave while he faces charges of domestic abuse. Caretaker Robert Page has inspired the Dragons to the tune of a 1-1-1 group showing, while Gareth Bale has served as more of a creator than a finisher in helping influence the side's fortunes.

