How to Watch Euro 2020: Croatia vs. Spain

Spain will have a chance at Euro revenge when it takes on Croatia in Copenhagen in an enticing round of 16 matchup.

The two sides haven't met since splitting a pair of Nations League games in 2018, but Croatia stunned Spain in the Euro 2016 group stage to win the group—although both would go on to lose in the round of 16.

Spain looked like it could potentially miss out on the knockout stage altogether following lethargic draws with Sweden and Poland. But a five-goal outburst against Slovakia sent Luis Enrique's side into second place in the group while also eliminating Slovakia from qualifying for the knockouts as a third-place side due to a lopsided goal differential.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Croatia got off to a sluggish start to the Euros with a loss to England followed by a draw with the Czech Republic. Now, Croatia will have to take on La Furia Roja without a key player after news broke this weekend that Ivan Perišić has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Inter Milan midfielder's late consolation goal in the group finale against Scotland gave Croatia the tiebreaker over the Czech Republic to help his side to a second-place finish.



The winner of the fixture will go on to face the winner of France-Switzerland, which is set to take place later on Monday.

