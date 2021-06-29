Remaining Bracket, Quarterfinal Matchups at Euro 2020

The quarterfinal field at Euro 2020 is set, and it's hardly one that meets pre-tournament expectations.

Gone are the three titans from the vaunted Group of Death: the defending champion (Portugal), the reigning World Cup champion and heavy favorite (France) and Germany. Advancing are the likes of Switzerland, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Denmark, the latter of which overcame a near-death experience for its talisman and persevered through the group stage and round of 16. Even England won a Euros knockout match in normal time for the first time in its history.

What we're left with is an unpredictable field that still features some powerhouses to go along with the surprise guests. Can world No. 1 Belgium finally claim a trophy for its golden generation? Will Italy continue its impressive run despite surviving a scare at the hands of Austria? Can Spain become the all-time winningest nation in the competition's history? Will England bring it home? Or will a true shocker along the lines of Greece 2004 take our breath away and win it all?

Here are the matchups, times and locations for the four quarterfinal matchups—and the ensuing semifinals and final—as the road to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium continues (results will be updated as they occur):

EURO 2020 QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 2

12 p.m. ET: Switzerland vs. Spain in Saint Petersburg

3 p.m. ET: Belgium vs. Italy in Munich

Saturday July 3

12 p.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. Denmark in Baku

3 p.m. ET: England vs. Ukraine in Rome

EURO 2020 SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 6

3 p.m. ET: Switzerland/Spain vs. Belgium/Italy in London

Wednesday, July 7

3 p.m. ET: Czech Republic/Denmark vs. England/Ukraine in London

EURO 2020 FINAL

Sunday, July 11

3 p.m. ET: Belgium/Italy/Switzerland/Spain vs. Ukraine/England/Czech Republic/Denmark in London

