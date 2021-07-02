How to Watch Copa America: Brazil vs. Chile

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Brazil vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The two winners of the last three Copa América titles meet in the 2021 quarterfinals on Friday night, with host Brazil taking on Chile for the right to move on to the final four.

Brazil is the defending champion, having won the tournament on home soil in 2019, and two years later it has that advantage again. Chile, meanwhile, won the 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America Centenario, but after missing the 2018 World Cup, La Roja are looking to win their way back to respectability, and a triumph over the Seleção on the knockout stage would certainly go a long way toward accomplishing that.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Brazil, which rested a number of starters for its last game vs. Ecuador having already clinched the top spot in the five-team group, is making a change in goal, with Ederson coming in to replace Alisson Becker.

“We know that in the national team no one has a definitive place,” Ederson said. “Opportunities don’t come out of nothing. We have to be prepared. Throughout my career I waited in many occasions and seized it once I had the chance.”

Brazil went 3-0-1 in the group stage, winning games vs. Peru, Colombia and Venezuela prior to the 1-1 draw vs. Ecuador. 

Chile, meanwhile, finished fourth in the other group, getting by despite having a 1-2-1 record, its lone win coming against already-eliminated Bolivia.

Brazil has dominated the all-time series, especially recently, losing just once to Chile since 2000. Aside from a defeat in a 2015 World Cup qualifying match, Brazil is 13-0-2 in that time.

