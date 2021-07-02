How to Watch Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay

After a pair of up-and-down group-stage experiences, both Peru and Paraguay are vying for a place in the semifinals of the 2021 Copa América in Brazil.

The two sides meet in the quarterfinals in Goiânia, where the winner will go on to face either host Brazil or Chile in the final four.

Peru has dominated the recent meetings between the two South American sides, winning six straight before a World Cup qualifying draw in October in which Paraguay's Angel Romero and Peru's Andre Carrillo each scored two goals.

Peru finished second in Group B behind Brazil, going 2-1-1 in the group phase. It started off with a 4-0 defeat to the Seleção, with a 2-1 win over Colombia followed by a comeback from 2-0 down and a draw vs. Ecuador. Ricardo Gareca's side capped the group stage by edging Venezuela 1-0.

Paraguay, meanwhile, went 2-2-0 in Group A, enjoying wins over Bolivia and Chile but suffering defeats to Argentina and Uruguay.

Carrillo and Romero each have two goals in the competition to lead their sides, and they trail Lionel Messi (3) in the race for the golden boot.

