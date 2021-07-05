How to Watch Copa America: Brazil vs. Peru

Brazil is just one game away from a chance to claim its second straight Copa América title but will have to get past Peru in a rematch of the 2019 final.

Brazil won the 2019 final 3-1 behind goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison in front of a full-capacity crowd in Rio de Janeiro. Monday's semifinal in Rio will be played without spectators due to COVID-19.

One of those 2019 final goalscorers won't be available as Gabriel Jesus was sent off early in the second half of Brazil's 1-0 victory over Chile in the quarterfinals. Just two minutes after Paquetá's goal, the Manchester City striker was sent off with a straight red card for a wild, high-flying tackle, but Brazil managed to hold onto the lead while playing the final 42 minutes down a man.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Peru will also be down a top goalscorer with André Carrillo being sent off in La Blanquirroja's quarterfinal win over Paraguay. Peru played to an entertaining 3-3 draw that featured goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún before winning 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Brazil and Peru come into the semis as familiar opponents, having played two weeks ago in the group stage. Brazil dominated with a 4-0 win that included three second-half goals in Peru's first game of the tournament. However, Peru rallied back with wins against Colombia and Venezuela and a draw with Ecuador to finish second in the group.

The winner will go onto the final at the Maracanã against either Argentina or Colombia, who play their semifinal on Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: