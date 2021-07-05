How to Watch Copa America: Brazil vs. Peru

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Brazil vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Brazil is just one game away from a chance to claim its second straight Copa América title but will have to get past Peru in a rematch of the 2019 final.

Brazil won the 2019 final 3-1 behind goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison in front of a full-capacity crowd in Rio de Janeiro. Monday's semifinal in Rio will be played without spectators due to COVID-19.

One of those 2019 final goalscorers won't be available as Gabriel Jesus was sent off early in the second half of Brazil's 1-0 victory over Chile in the quarterfinals. Just two minutes after Paquetá's goal, the Manchester City striker was sent off with a straight red card for a wild, high-flying tackle, but Brazil managed to hold onto the lead while playing the final 42 minutes down a man. 

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Peru will also be down a top goalscorer with André Carrillo being sent off in La Blanquirroja's quarterfinal win over Paraguay. Peru played to an entertaining 3-3 draw that featured goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún before winning 4-3 on penalty kicks. 

Brazil and Peru come into the semis as familiar opponents, having played two weeks ago in the group stage. Brazil dominated with a 4-0 win that included three second-half goals in Peru's first game of the tournament. However, Peru rallied back with wins against Colombia and Venezuela and a draw with Ecuador to finish second in the group.

The winner will go onto the final at the Maracanã against either Argentina or Colombia, who play their semifinal on Tuesday. 

