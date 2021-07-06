Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Christian Eriksen, Medics Who Resuscitated Him Invited to Euro Final by UEFA

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and the medics that resuscitated him on the field last month have been invited as VIP guests of UEFA to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. 

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute of Denmark's group stage loss to Finland on June 12 in Copenhagen. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately stopped the match and called to the bench for the medics. The Denmark team doctor said Eriksen "was gone" until he was revived by the medical staff after one attempt at defibrillation.

UEFA confirmed that Eriksen, his wife and the six medics have been invited to the London final, but have yet to confirm their attendance. If he attends, there's a chance Eriksen could go be rooting on his teammates with Denmark set to face England in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

"I'm excited, like a child on Christmas Eve," Peder Ersgaard, one of the invited medics, told Danish magazine Fagbladet FOA. "It's a great feeling that one can still be surprised that way. And I was. I had never seen it coming. It completely swept my legs away from under me." 

"... I am very proud of my own effort, but also of the whole team as a whole. This is not a one-man achievement."

Eriksen visited the team days before Denmark's emotional 4-1 win over Russia in the final group-stage match that clinched its spot in the knockout stages. The Inter Milan midfielder has spent the last few weeks resting at home after being fitted with an ICD, an implantable device that functions as a pacemaker and defibrillator.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

