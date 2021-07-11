Mexico Star Lozano Ruled Out for Rest of Gold Cup

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Mexico Star Hirving Lozano Ruled Out for Rest of Gold Cup

The Concacaf Gold Cup is now down its two biggest star attractions.

Two days after Canada and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies withdrew from the competition with an ankle injury suffered in training, Mexico and Napoli standout Hirving Lozano is now out of the competition following a scary collision in El Tri's opening match.

Lozano avoided a major injury and is expected to recover in the next 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a hyper-extension in his neck and a wound above his eye that required reconstructive surgery, according to the Mexican federation. The injury was suffered early in Mexico's 0–0 draw vs. Trinidad & Tobago in Dallas Saturday night, with Lozano needing to be stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field before being transported directly to a local hospital.

He had gone down in the Trinidad & Tobago penalty box before goalkeeper Marvin Phillip slid directly into the side of his head at full speed. Considering the circumstances, Lozano's injury could be considered to be a best-case scenario.

Mexico will move forward without Lozano into its remaining group games against El Salvador and Guatemala, the latter being a late replacement for Curaçao, which was forced to withdraw from the competition due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad.

