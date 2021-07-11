LIVE: Fans Rush Wembley as Italy, England Meet in Euro Final

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
LIVE: Fans Rush Wembley Gates as Italy, England Face Off in Euro 2020 Final

Is football coming home, or heading to Rome? By the end of Sunday night, a once-in-a-generation celebration will be kicking off in England or Italy after the two giants battle for the European Championship at Wembley Stadium. 

Italy arrives in London on an historic 33-match unbeaten streak that is just two games shy of tying the world record. The Azzurri soared through the group stage with three wins by outscoring Turkey, Switzerland and Wales 10-0. 

Roberto Mancini's side then battled its way through the knockout stages with an extra-time win over Austria, an impressive showing against top-ranked Belgium and a nail-biting penalty-kick shootout win in the semifinals against Spain

England topped its group despite only scoring two goals, securing wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic and a draw with Scotland. Enjoying home-field advantage through most of the tournament, the Three Lions looked inspired in knockout wins against Germany and Ukraine before its controversial semifinal win against Denmark in extra time on Wednesday

A win for England would be its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup while an Italian victory would be its first Euro title since 1968. 

Most England fans have been preparing for this moment their entire lives, and it showed on Sunday in London with reports of lines outside pubs before 10 a.m., a full 10-plus hours before kickoff. 

But things seemed to come to a head in the lead up to kickoff with fans storming the stadium after reports circulated that ticketless fans were able to rush the gates at Wembley for the semifinal. 

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

