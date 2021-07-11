How to Watch Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Haiti

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
USMNT vs. Haiti Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

After winning the inaugural Concacaf Nations League last month, the U.S. men's national team returns to the Concacaf stage with its Gold Cup opener against Haiti. 

The USMNT is coming off a 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica on June 10 that came just three days after its thrilling extra-time win over rival Mexico in the Nations League final that enraptured soccer fans across the country. Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic each scored in the 3–2 final win, but none will be available for the Gold Cup.

Actually, only four players (Reggie Cannon, Sebastian Lletget, Jackson Yueill and Kellyn Acosta) from the Nations League win are on the USMNT's Gold Cup roster. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter will use the tournament as a chance to give critical playing time to inexperienced players while also giving his stars time to rest before World Cup qualifying this fall.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN 

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Haiti arrives at the Gold Cup after cruising past Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (6–1) and Bermuda (4–1) in an elimination qualifying tournament last week. Ligue 2 Guingamp star Frantzdy Pierrot scored four goals in the two games, including a hat trick against Bermuda to clinch Haiti's spot in Group B with Guadeloupe, Canada and the U.S. Five Haiti players and an assistant coach tested have positive for COVID-19, but the match will still go on as planned.

The two sides last met in the 2015 Gold Cup group stage, where the USMNT prevailed in a 1–0 win thanks to a Clint Dempsey goal. The USMNT is unbeaten in its last eight matches against Haiti, although only three of the eight ended in U.S. wins. 

