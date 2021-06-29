Marseille Signs U.S.'s Konrad De La Fuente From Barcelona

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Marseille Signs U.S. Forward Konrad De La Fuente From Barcelona

Author:
Publish date:

Konrad de la Fuente is moving on from Barcelona.

The 19-year-old U.S. men's national team winger and Miami native has secured a transfer from Barcelona to Marseille in Ligue 1, ending an association with Barcelona that dates back to 2013 and leaving Barcelona with just one U.S. rising talent now, fullback Sergiño Dest. The transfer fee is a 3 million euros ($3.6 million; Barcelona also has an unspecified sell-on percentage), and Konrad is signed on a deal through 2025.

Konrad moves to a club that operates under American stewardship, with former L.A. Dodgers owner Frank McCourt the club's owner (he has come under fire by Marseille supporters during his time at the helm). Marseille finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season, 18 points out of the Champions League picture, though it did qualify automatically for the Europa League group stage.

Playing time with Barcelona's first team was at a premium for Konrad, who came through the club's La Masia academy and made his first-team debut last season. In all, he totaled just 36 minutes with the first team, spread across one Copa del Rey appearance and two Champions League appearances in the group stage. He featured more prominently for Barcelona B in the Segunda B Division (Spain's third tier), scoring six goals across 22 appearances.

Konrad made his USMNT debut in a November friendly vs. Wales, starting and playing the opening 71 minutes in the 0-0 draw. He was not called in as part of the recent camp that included the U.S.'s Concacaf Nations League triumph.

The move comes a year after Konrad had signed an extension with Barcelona through 2022 that included a $100 million release clause.

"It has always been my dream to play for the first team, and that is why I want to stay here—to try to achieve it," he said in a statement at the time.

That ultimately didn't come to fruition, and the writing was on the wall for Konrad going forward based on Barcelona's early approach to the transfer market. The club signed veteran forwards Memphis Depay and Sergio Agüero on free transfers to bolster an already-crowded attack, which made any first-team opportunities there may have appeared to be become non-existent. He'll instead compete for playing time at Marseille with a veteran cast that currently includes Polish international Arkadiusz Milik, Argentine forward Dario Benedetto and French attacking standouts Valere Germain and Dimitri Payet. 

Marseille is coached by Jorge Sampaoli, the former Chile and Argentina national team manager.

Konrad will be the second young American forward in France's top flight, with Tim Weah carving out a role on title-holder Lille. He's under contract through 2024. Weah helped Lille win its first league championship in a decade, and Konrad will look to do something similar at his new stomping grounds. Marseille, which is tied with Saint-Etienne for the most league titles in French history (10), hasn't topped Ligue 1 since 2010, though it has finished in second three times since.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Euro 2020 logo
Soccer

How Do Extra Time, PKs Work at the Euros?

Find out how extra time and penalty shootouts work at the European Championship, now that the competition is into the knockout stage.

ohio-state-richard-strauss-abuse-jim-jordan-referee
Play
College

29 More Men Allege Abuse by Former OSU Doctor

Twenty-nine more men are suing Ohio State University over its failure to stop sexual abuse decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.

USATSI_16331529
Play
Gambling

2021 MLB Betting Futures Update - Nationals Making Moves as Oddsmakers Scramble

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest MLB futures updates and tracks which teams have seen the most movement.

Emil Forsberg scores for Sweden.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: Sweden vs. Ukraine

Sweden and Ukraine meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 on Tuesday, June 29.

Venus Williams at the Miami Open.
Play
Olympics

Venus Williams to Miss Her First Olympic Games Since 1996

When asked if she would play in doubles or mixed doubles in Tokyo, Venus Williams said "I don't think so."

U.S. forward Konrad de la Fuente
Soccer

Marseille Signs U.S.'s Konrad De La Fuente From Barcelona

The 19-year-old forward is getting a fresh start in Ligue 1, leaving a Barcelona team that has bolstered an already-crowded attacking unit.

college-world-series
College

Vandy AD: Fans Yelled ‘Racial Slurs’ at Players’ Parents

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee: “Such hateful language has no place in our society.”

Netherlands manager Frank de Boer at the Euros.
Soccer

De Boer Out as Netherlands Coach After Euros Exit

The Netherlands announced that Frank de Boer will not return as manager following the team's defeat to the Czech Republic.