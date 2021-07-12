Altidore Back Training With TFC After Being Frozen Out

Sports Illustrated home
Altidore Returns to Toronto FC Training After Being Frozen Out

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore has returned to full training with the team after spending more than seven weeks working out on his own.

The Major League Soccer club confirmed his return on Monday for the first session at the team’s practice facility since a 3-2 win last week at New England.

Altidore’s future in Toronto has been up in the air since a confrontation during a game in late May with former coach Chris Armas when the star striker was substituted in the 70th minute of a 1-0 loss to Orlando City. The 31-year-old Altidore is in his seventh season in Toronto.

Armas has since been fired after a 1-8-2 start to the season. He was replaced by assistant coach Javier Perez.

With 75 goals in all competitions, Altidore is second on TFC’s all-time scoring list, behind only Sebastian Giovinco’s 83 goals. Altidore has only appeared in four games this season, with one goal in 189 minutes.

An announcement on TFC’s return to BMO Field also is expected soon. The club has not played at home since Sept. 1, 2020, a span of 31 games, because of the pandemic. Its next game is a home matchup Saturday against Orlando.

