El Salvador Eyes 'Home' World Cup Qualifier vs. USMNT in U.S.

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

El Salvador Seeks to Play Home World Cup Qualifier vs. USMNT in U.S. Due to COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The head of El Salvador’s soccer federation said Wednesday he will ask Concacaf to allow his country to play its Sept. 2 World Cup qualifier against the U.S. team in the United States.

The match has been scheduled to be played in El Salvador, but the country’s congress voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to impose a 90-day ban on sporting events, concerts, festivals and other mass gatherings because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

“If it can’t be played in our country because of COVID. We could change our matches to the United States,” Hugo Carrillo, head of the country’s soccer federation, told journalists.

The Sept. 2 match would be the first of 14 through March for the eight nations trying to secure the three guaranteed World Cup berths from North and Central America and the Caribbean. American players are to gather in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug, 31 before heading to the match. They also play Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville and at Honduras on Sept. 8.

Officials in El Salvador reported 2,284 news coronavirus cases in the first 10 days of July, 35% more than in the same period of June.

El Salvador has so far received enough coronavirus vaccine doses to cover about half of the country’s 6.5 million people. The country has registered 81,644 coronavirus infections and 2,457 COVID-19 deaths.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Concacaf Gold Cup trophy
Soccer

Gold Cup's Big-Picture Prestige Problem—and a Potential Solution

The seriousness with which the U.S. and Mexico treat the Gold Cup often comes down to calendar convenience, but a regular, combined Copa América would fix that.

El Salvador will face the USMNT in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

El Salvador Eyes 'Home' World Cup Qualifier vs. USMNT in U.S.

A COVID-19 surge in El Salvador could make hosting the opener to the Concacaf Octagonal untenable.

Dwayne Haskins Steelers
NFL

Report: Steelers' Dwayne Haskins Injured by Wife

The wife of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is facing a domestic violence charge after an alleged incident earlier this month.

Toronto FC and Montreal have been based in the U.S. for most of the pandemic
Soccer

Toronto FC, CF Montreal Can Finally Play at Home in Front of Fans

The two clubs had been based primarily in the U.S. during the pandemic due to Canada's COVID-19 guidelines.

Melanie Newman
MLB

Upcoming Orioles Game to Feature First All-Female Broadcast

An upcoming Rays-Orioles game will make history as five women will serve as the on-air crew for the contest.

Backboard angle of Giannis Antetokounmpo's block vs. Suns
Extra Mustard

See Every Angle of Giannis’s Absurd Game-Saving Block

Here’s what you didn’t see on the ESPN broadcast.

dCOVangels_HZ
Play
MLB

Second-Half Mysteries: Inside MLB's Thrilling Stretch Run

Will Trout’s return fuel a postseason push? Are the Yankees in trouble? Welcome back to baseball. Intermission is over.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defends Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the fourth quarter during game four of the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBA

“One of Those ‘Oh S---’ Moments”: Inside The Block That Helped the Bucks Win Game 4

Antetokounmpo's block was emblematic of a series that has been wild and confounding, oddly compelling and sometimes ghastly.