Gignac, Ochoa Headline Liga MX Squad for MLS All-Star Game

Liga MX Reveals Squad for Next Month's MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles

Author:
Publish date:

Liga MX will be bringing its biggest names to the MLS All-Star Game next month with a roster led by Tigres star André-Pierre Gignac and Club América's Guillermo Ochoa. 

The Liga MX team is primarily made up of the league's Balón de Oro winners from each position, in addition to 11 players selected by Cruz Azul coach Juan Reynoso. The final addition to the roster will be selected in a process led by Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.

Liga MX Clausura winner Cruz Azul is the most represented side with five names, including Liga MX Apertura leading scorer Jonathan Rodríguez, while Apertura winners León will have four players in the team. Surprisingly, Chivas de Guadalajara were left without a nominee.

For the first time in league history, the MLS All-Star team will meet a team of all-stars from a different league at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium on Aug. 25. The MLS team is expected to feature Mexican stars Carlos Vela of LAFC and Chicharito of the LA Galaxy in their home market. 

MLS All-Star voting opened on Wednesday and ends July 21 as players can be selected in seven positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward/winger. 

Twelve players will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans and media, wherein each of the voting groups will represent a third of the combined vote. Another 12 will be selected by MLS All-Star coach Bob Bradley while MLS Commissioner Don Garber will select two players to fill out the roster. 

Liga MX also revealed a special edition kit for the landmark occasion that features a tribute to the country's Aztec history. 

LIGA MX All-Star Roster:

Goalkeepers: José de Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Universidad Nacional), Guillermo Ochoa, (América)

Defenders: Matheus Doria (Santos Laguna), Pablo Aguilar (Cruz Azul), Víctor Guzmán (Club Tijuana), César Montes (Rayados), William Tesillo, (León), Fernando Navarro (León), Salvador Reyes (Puebla), Juan Marcelo Escobar (Cruz Azul), Jesús Gallardo (Rayados)

Midfielders: Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Luis Montes (León), Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna), Rubens Sambueza (Toluca), Guido Pizarro (Tigres), Pedro Aquino (América), Diego Valdés (Santos Laguna), Ángel Mena (León)

Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Pedro Canelo (Toluca), Santiago Muñoz (Santos Laguna), André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Rogelio Funes Mori, (Rayados) 

Manager: Juan Reynoso (Cruz Azul)

