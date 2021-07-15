Serie A's Venezia Signs U.S., Dallas MF Tessmann

Weston McKennie and Bryan Reynolds have company in Serie A.

FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann secured a transfer to Venezia on Thursday, becoming the third U.S. international—and FCD academy product—to head to Italy's top flight in the last year. McKennie, 22, is bracing for his second season at Juventus, and Reynolds, 20, will be starting his first full season at Roma. The 19-year-old Tessmann, meanwhile, joins a club that was just promoted to Serie A and is under American ownership. The clubs did not specify the fee for the transfer, but MLSSoccer.com reports that it was $4.1 million up front, with FCD retaining a sell-on percentage.

Tessmann, who has one senior U.S. national team cap to his name and is the godson of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, played in 28 matches with FCD after joining the first team in February 2020. He chose a career in soccer over becoming a placekicker for Clemson.

"Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there,” Tessmann said in a statement. “I’m excited for this new experience. It’s going to be a good journey."

The Alabama native joins a squad that is in the Italian top tier for the first time since 2001-2002 and in the period since has gone bankrupt and plummeted to the depths of Serie D. It finished fifth in Serie B last season, which was good enough to qualify for the six-team promotion playoffs, and after beating Chievo Verona and Lecce, Venezia polished off its promotion by edging Cittadella. It celebrated by embarking on a gondola parade on Venice's famous canals.

Tessmann, McKennie and Reynolds may have even more company in Italy in the form of Gianluca Busio, with Venezia reported to be after the Sporting Kansas City midfielder as well. Busio, also 19, is currently with the U.S. at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

