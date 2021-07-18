Minnesota Ends Seattle's MLS-Record Unbeaten Streak to Start Season

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Minnesota United Ends Seattle's MLS-Record Unbeaten Streak to Start Season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored a late goal and Minnesota United beat Seattle 1-0 on Sunday to end the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open a season.

Lod’s one-touch finish of a cross by Niko Hansen, who came on in the 74th minute, gave Minnesota (5-5-3) a 1-0 lead in the 81st.

The Sounders (8-1-5) were the first team to go unbeaten through the first 13 games of an MLS season, breaking a record set by the LA Galaxy in the league’s inaugural 1996 season and tied three other times.

Tyler Miller, who finished with three saves for Minnesota, made a diving parry of a shot by Raul Ruidiaz just before halftime. His five shutouts this season are tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for most in MLS.

The short-handed Sounders were without several regulars: brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan were away on international duty while Nouhou Tolo, Shane O’Neill, Nicolás Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris and Will Bruin did not play due to injuries.

Seattle had won seven of the eight meetings between the sides, including a 4-0 win on opening day this season.

Minnesota United has just one loss — 2-0 at Colorado on July 7 — in its last nine games.

