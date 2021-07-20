Canada Stars Akinola (ACL), Larin Ruled Out for Gold Cup

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Canada's Akinola Tears ACL, Larin Also Ruled Out for Rest of Gold Cup

Author:
Publish date:

If Canada is going to win its first Concacaf Gold Cup since 2000, it will have to do so with a significantly depleted squad.

Canada's 1–0 defeat to the U.S. men's national team on Sunday was more costly than just finishing second in the group, with forward Ayo Akinola tearing his ACL and forward Cyle Larin also suffering a leg injury that rules both attacking stars out for the rest of the competition. The injury to Akinola, who had just chosen Canada over the U.S. for his international allegiance, also "likely" ends his 2021 MLS season, according to Toronto FC, and also potentially rules him out for the entirety of World Cup qualifying, which runs from September 2021 to March 2022.

Canada had already lost Bayern Munich star fullback Alphonso Davies to an ankle injury suffered in training prior to the Gold Cup and didn't call on the services of Lille forward Jonathan David for the duration of the competition. If Canada is to go on a run in the knockout stage, it'll do so without some of the top players in its pool.

Larin was Canada's leading scorer at the Gold Cup, with his three goals in the group stage tying him with Honduras's Romell Quioto for the most in the competition so far. He came off hurt in the 53rd minute vs. the U.S., replaced by Lucas Cavallini. Akinola had been hurt a half an hour earlier (in game time), coming off in the 24th for Jonathan Osorio.

Concacaf announced Monday that teams have the ability to replace players ahead of the knockout stage in the event of illness or serious injury. Canada will have up to 24 hours before its quarterfinal match vs. either Costa Rica or Jamaica to call in reinforcements, who have to come from the provisional roster. If Canada advances to the semifinals, a date vs. Mexico could loom due to its bracket placement as a result of its group finish. Mexico, the reigning champion, will also be using the injury provision after losing Hirving Lozano to a nasty collision in the opening match vs. Trinidad & Tobago. Inter Miami's Rodolfo Pizarro will replace him.

More Gold Cup Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady and the Bucs at the White House
NFL

Brady Mocks Election Conspiracies During White House Visit

"Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don't think that we won. You understand that, Mr. President?"

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton
NBA

NBA Finals Predictions: Will the Bucks Close It Out in Game 6?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are on the brink of winning Milwaukee its first NBA title since 1971.

Ayo-Akinola-Canada-ACL
Soccer

Canada Stars Akinola (ACL), Larin Ruled Out for Gold Cup

Both forwards were injured in a defeat to the U.S. on Sunday that left Canada with a second-place group finish.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley in the AFC Divisional Playoff game.
NFL

Mark Cuban Promises Pfizer Stock If Cole Beasley Gets Vaccinated

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban responded to Cole Beasley's request for a part of Pfizer's earnings by offering the Bills receiver a share of Pfizer stock.

cat-osterman-softball-promo
Play
Olympics

Cat Osterman Brings More Than Just Leadership to Team USA

Even at 38, she is one of softball's most fearsome pitchers, and she’ll be a crucial piece of the drive for the gold from the U.S.

peyton-manning
Play
Extra Mustard

Pluses and Minuses of ESPN's 'MNF' Deal With Peyton Manning

ESPN's obsession with the former quarterback finally pays off–sort of.

cam-akers-rams
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Injury Reaction: Rams RB Cam Akers Out for Season

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano reacts to the Cam Akers torn Achilles' news and guide fantasy managers where to go from here

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano