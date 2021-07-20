How to Watch Olympic Women's Soccer: USWNT vs. Sweden

The U.S. women's national team is favored to become the first team to follow a World Cup title with Olympic gold, but first it'll have to face a Sweden team that caused its last Olympic heartbreak.

Sweden, a silver medalist in 2016, ended the USWNT's hopes at a fourth straight gold medal in a quarterfinal penalty-shootout win in Rio, which was the first time the U.S. had failed to medal in women's soccer.

But after a pair of 4-0 friendly wins over Mexico last week, the USWNT comes into the Olympics on a 44-match unbeaten, the second-longest streak in the team's history.

The U.S. and Sweden last faced each other in a 1-1 friendly draw in April, where Megan Rapinoe's 87th-minute penalty canceled out Lina Hurtig's first-half goal.

Sweden, ranked fifth in the world, is unbeaten in its last eight matches. Eighteen of the 22 players on its Olympic roster featured in the team that finished third at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where it also shared a group with the U.S.

The USWNT and Sweden share a group with Australia and New Zealand in a format where the top two teams in each group advance along with the top two third-place finishers from the three groups.



