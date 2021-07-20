How to Watch Olympic Women's Soccer: USWNT vs. Sweden

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

USWNT vs. Sweden Live Stream: Watch Olympic Soccer Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The U.S. women's national team is favored to become the first team to follow a World Cup title with Olympic gold, but first it'll have to face a Sweden team that caused its last Olympic heartbreak. 

Sweden, a silver medalist in 2016, ended the USWNT's hopes at a fourth straight gold medal in a quarterfinal penalty-shootout win in Rio, which was the first time the U.S. had failed to medal in women's soccer. 

But after a pair of 4-0 friendly wins over Mexico last week, the USWNT comes into the Olympics on a 44-match unbeaten, the second-longest streak in the team's history. 

How to Watch:

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The U.S. and Sweden last faced each other in a 1-1 friendly draw in April, where Megan Rapinoe's 87th-minute penalty canceled out Lina Hurtig's first-half goal. 

Sweden, ranked fifth in the world, is unbeaten in its last eight matches. Eighteen of the 22 players on its Olympic roster featured in the team that finished third at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where it also shared a group with the U.S.

The USWNT and Sweden share a group with Australia and New Zealand in a format where the top two teams in each group advance along with the top two third-place finishers from the three groups.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Olympic Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton celebrate.
NBA

How Many Championships Have the Bucks Won?

Milwaukee is only one game away from winning the 2021 NBA Finals against the Suns.

Megan Rapinoe playing against Sweden.
Soccer

How to Watch Olympic Women's Soccer: USWNT vs. Sweden

How to watch as the U.S. women's national team plays Sweden in the Olympics group stage on Wednesday, July 21.

Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day.
College Football

Sanders Walks Out on Media for Being Called 'Deion'

Deion Sanders told reporters to not refer to him him by his first name, but when he was called "Deion" a second time he walked out of media availability.

Josef-Martinez-Atlanta-United-Return
Soccer

Martinez Eager for Atlanta Return After Being Frozen Out By Ex-Coach

Josef Martinez stands to benefit from Gabriel Heinze's ouster in Atlanta.

Aaron Rodgers points to the fans as he leaves Lambeau Field after a January 2020 playoff victory
Play
NFL

It’s Really Time to Envision the End for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

The quarterback and team are still dancing around the issues, as another leak hints this really is the end.

dabo-swinney-clemson
College Football

Dabo Swinney Criticizes Playoff Expansion Plan

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn't looking forward to the expected expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Top 10 League-Winning Players

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 10 Breakout Candidates

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano points out 10 players primed for breakout seasons.