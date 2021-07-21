Boca Players Go After Atletico Minéiro in Violent Libertadores Scenes

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Boca Juniors Personnel Goes After Atletico Minéiro, Officials in Violent Libertadores Scenes

Author:
Publish date:

To say things got a little heated after Atlético Mineiro eliminated Boca Juniors from Copa Libertadores Tuesday night would be putting it entirely too mildly.

Boca Juniors players and personnel threw guardrails and attempted to confront opposing players and officials only to be subdued by pepper spray after their ouster on penalty kicks, with the real anger stemming from a goal in each leg of the round-of-16 series that was taken off the board by VAR.

Atlético Mineiro advanced after the 0–0 aggregate draw, with Boca's meltdown occurring during the PKs prior to it bleeding over into the tunnel. After Marcos Rojo's successful conversion, the Argentine side missed three straight penalties to go out 3–1 in the shootout. Making matters more humiliating, it was Atlético goalkeeper Everson who converted the decisive spot kick that sent the Brazilian side to the quarterfinals.

From there, things got incredibly ugly:

Atlético Mineiro tweeted a description of what transpired, saying that club president Sérgio Coelho was even involved in trying to keep Boca from entering the home locker room. The club added that property in the stadium was damaged before police and security used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

According to The Associated Press, players spent the night in a team bus outside a police station in Belo Horizonte and that the Argentine ambassador to Brazil indicated the club would be returning home Wednesday afternoon. Coelho also reportedly negotiated so that Boca players could testify to authorities about what occurred but that nobody would be arrested.

Regardless of whatever legal ramifications there may be, Boca can expect to hear from CONMEBOL regarding its collective conduct, the nature of the controversial calls that led to its demise in the competition notwithstanding.

"Without a doubt, everyone can see that [Boca was robbed]. We scored a good goal, and the fact is that we deserved to win the first game as well," Boca's Diego Gonzalez said Tuesday night. "This hurts, we feel bad. CONMEBOL needs to look at the refereeing."

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

giannis-nba-finalx
NBA

Giannis Continues Celebration With Chick-fil-A '50 Piece'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is keeping the party going on Wednesday morning after winning Finals MVP.

Seahawks Tyler Lockett DK Metcalf Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football WR1 & WR2 Scoring Targets: Point Differentials Slowly Shrinking in Recent Seasons

SI Fantasy insider Shawn Childs strategizes on what you need from the WR1 & WR2 spots and how to best approach your starting receivers on draft day

chris-paul-devin-booker-suns-finals
NBA

What's Next for the Suns After Magical Run?

Phoenix might have lost to Giannis and the Bucks, but its future remains bright.

Sport climbing wall
Olympics

A Guide to the Five New Olympic Sports

The Tokyo Games will feature sports debuting over land and sea: sport climbing, karate, surfing, 3x3 basketball and skateboarding.

New Zealand players kneel on the field.
Olympics

Report: Olympics Social Media Team Banned From Posting Kneeling Protests

Five women's soccer teams, including the U.S. women's national team, took a kneel prior to their respective matches on Wednesday.

Boca-Juniors-Atletico-Mineiro-Libertadores
Soccer

Boca Players Go After Atletico Minéiro in Violent Libertadores Scenes

Boca Juniors felt hard done by in the round of 16, with a pair of VAR decisions taking goals off the board, and the Argentine club expressed itself violently.

Apr 3, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at American Family Field
MLB

Five Takeaways One Month Into Sticky-Stuff Enforcement

The official crackdown on foreign substances began on June 21, and it's had some real ramifications.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates winning the NBA Finals
Extra Mustard

Giannis Once Had to Hitch a Ride to a Game With Strangers

He’s come a long way.