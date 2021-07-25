How to Watch the Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Jamaica

The U.S. men's national team's quest to win the Concacaf Gold Cup continues Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where it'll face Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The U.S. won all three of its group games, with a pair of 1–0 wins over Haiti and Canada sandwiching a 6–1 rout of Martinique. Jamaica, conversely, finished second in its group, following wins over Suriname and Guadeloupe with a 1–0 defeat to Costa Rica.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, TUDN, Univision

There's plenty of recent history between the two sides, especially on the Gold Cup stage. Two years ago, they met in the Gold Cup semifinals, with the U.S. prevailing 3–1 on a goal from Weston McKennie and a double from Christian Pulisic. Two years earlier, they met in the final, with Jordan Morris's 89th-minute goal giving the U.S. a 2–1 triumph and the 2017 title. Two years before that, though, Jamaica dealt the U.S. an embarrassing defeat in Atlanta, winning 2–1 in the semifinals to send the hosts to a third-place game (in which Panama prevailed on PKs).

The U.S. won the last meeting between the two, taking a 4–1 victory in a March 2021, closed-door friendly in Austria. Sebastian Lletget scored twice in the final seven minutes to ice the result after earlier goals from Sergiño Dest and Brenden Aaronson.

Both teams have spread out the scoring in this competition, with Jamaica's four goals being scored by four players, while of the U.S.'s six goal-scorers, only one has multiple tallies (Daryl Dike, with two).

