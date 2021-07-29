How to Watch the Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada

Mexico's quest to add to its record tally of titles in the Concacaf Gold Cup continues Thursday night with a semifinal showdown vs. 2000 champion Canada at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Mexico is seeking its ninth regional championship and appears to be the favorite if its quarterfinal rout of Honduras is any indication. Goals from Rogelio Funes Mori, Jonathan Dos Santos and Orbelin Pineda put Mexico in control before halftime, and El Tri rolled to a 3–0 win.

Canada has been impressive despite not having some of its top players available, with Jonathan David not called in and Alphonso Davies leaving camp before the opening match with an ankle injury. It's gotten worse in the tournament, with Cyle Larin and Ayo Akinola exiting with ailments as well. But John Herdman's side has persevered and reached the semis with a 2–0 win over Costa Rica in the last round.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Argentina-born Funes Mori has been a revelation for Mexico in this competition, his first with El Tri since gaining eligibility. His three goals have paced Mexico's attack, which lost the services of Hirving Lozano due to an injury suffered early in the opening match vs. Trinidad & Tobago.

Canada has had a revelation of its own, with Stephen Eustáquio, who represented Portugal briefly on the youth level, scoring the first three senior international goals of his career in this competition.

Mexico has dominated the all-time series between the two teams with a 21-3-9 record, including a 6-0-3 mark in their last nine meetings. Canada's last win against Mexico came in the quarterfinals of the 2000 Gold Cup, en route to the only title not won by Mexico or the U.S. in the 15 editions of the tournament.

