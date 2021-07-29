How to Watch the Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Mexico vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Mexico's quest to add to its record tally of titles in the Concacaf Gold Cup continues Thursday night with a semifinal showdown vs. 2000 champion Canada at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Mexico is seeking its ninth regional championship and appears to be the favorite if its quarterfinal rout of Honduras is any indication. Goals from Rogelio Funes Mori, Jonathan Dos Santos and Orbelin Pineda put Mexico in control before halftime, and El Tri rolled to a 3–0 win.

Canada has been impressive despite not having some of its top players available, with Jonathan David not called in and Alphonso Davies leaving camp before the opening match with an ankle injury. It's gotten worse in the tournament, with Cyle Larin and Ayo Akinola exiting with ailments as well. But John Herdman's side has persevered and reached the semis with a 2–0 win over Costa Rica in the last round.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Argentina-born Funes Mori has been a revelation for Mexico in this competition, his first with El Tri since gaining eligibility. His three goals have paced Mexico's attack, which lost the services of Hirving Lozano due to an injury suffered early in the opening match vs. Trinidad & Tobago.

Canada has had a revelation of its own, with Stephen Eustáquio, who represented Portugal briefly on the youth level, scoring the first three senior international goals of his career in this competition.

Mexico has dominated the all-time series between the two teams with a 21-3-9 record, including a 6-0-3 mark in their last nine meetings. Canada's last win against Mexico came in the quarterfinals of the 2000 Gold Cup, en route to the only title not won by Mexico or the U.S. in the 15 editions of the tournament.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Gold Cup Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

cade-cunningham-cowboys
NBA

Pistons Take Cade Cunningham With No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham is the first player off the board during Thursday's NBA draft.

May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Capital One Arena.
NBA

Report: Lakers Nearing Blockbuster Deal for Westbrook

The Wizards star could reportedly be traded to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

terry francona
MLB

Francona Steps Down for 2021 Season With Health Issues

Francona, 62, has worn a walking boot all season after dealing with a staph infection last year. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over managerial duties.

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Giants Interested in Trevor Story

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB news and rumors ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

NBA draft prospects Jalen Suggs, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Mock Draft 7.2: Final Projections For All 60 Picks

While there’s a sense of which players will come off the board first, the prospect of trades in the lottery has continued to swirl.

Patrick Moster, Sports Director of the BDR (German Cycling Federation), stands on the side of the track next to Azzedine Lagab from Algeria in action during the time trial.
Play
Olympics

German Official Sent Home for Racist Slur at Olympics

Patrick Moster used a racist slur while urging a German cyclist to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s race.

Mexico-Gold-Cup
Soccer

How to Watch the Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada

Mexico faces Canada in the semifinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Thursday, July 29.