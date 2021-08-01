How to Watch the Gold Cup Final: USMNT vs. Mexico

Sports Illustrated home
USMNT vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Final Online, TV Channel, Time

For the seventh time in Gold Cup history, the U.S. men's national team will face off against Mexico in the final, less than two months after the Concacaf giants met in the Nations League final. 

In that stunning 3-2 extra-time thriller, Christian Pulisic scored the penalty-kick winner in the 114th minute after goals from Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie. But while the U.S. hasn't had its heralded young trio available for Gold Cup, Gregg Berhalter's side has fared well on its road to the final. 

The USMNT has been perfect through its Gold Cup run, although the side has left it until late in both of its 1–0 knockout wins. Against Jamaica in the quarterfinals, the U.S. waited until an 83rd-minute winner from Schalke's Matthew Hoppe before Thursday's semifinal win against Qatar, courtesy of Gyasi Zardes's goal in the 86th minute. 

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Mexico, meanwhile, overcame a scoreless draw with Trinidad and Tobago in its opening game to win the next four matches. El Tri cruised in a 3–0 quarterfinal win against Honduras before notching a dramatic match-winner in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time against Canada in the semis. 

In the 2019 Gold Cup final, Mexico edged past the U.S. thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Jonathan dos Santos. The USMNT last won the Gold Cup in 2017 with a win over Jamaica. 

