How to Watch Olympic Soccer: USWNT vs. Canada

USWNT vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch Olympic Soccer Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The U.S. women's national team is a game away from playing for a fifth gold medal but first must get by a regional foe that it's dominated but won't take lightly.

The U.S. and Canada meet in Kashima for the right to face either Sweden or Australia in the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics. Both teams advanced to the semifinals of the 12-team tournament on penalty kicks, with Canada outlasting Brazil thanks to Stephanie Labbé's consecutive saves that sent Marta & Co. back home empty-handed. Labbé's U.S. counterpart, Alyssa Naeher, also made two saves in a penalty shootout, lifting the USWNT by the Netherlands in what was a 2019 Women's World Cup final rematch.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV: USA, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The U.S. and Canada have met plenty of times before, with the neighbor to the north the U.S.'s most frequent opponent ever. The USWNT holds a commanding 51-3-7 all-time record, with two of those wins coming on the Olympic stage. 

There was a 2008 extra-time triumph in the quarterfinals in China before they played one of the greatest games ever in the semifinals of the 2012 tournament in England. Alex Morgan's winner secured a 4–3, extra-time victory for the ages and paved the way for the U.S.'s last gold medal.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

