Picture of Anne Frank Appears in Everton Fan Tribute Video

Picture of Anne Frank Shown in Official Everton Tribute to Deceased Fans

What started out as a touching gesture from Everton went terribly awry when a picture of Anne Frank appeared halfway through an official club tribute honoring fans who died during the pandemic. 

The picture appears at the 1:50 mark of the nearly four-minute video that showed a scrolling list of fans' names and pictures accompanied by a fiddle's melody in an apparent reference to the club's strong Irish heritage.  

Everton announced that it was preparing a special video tribute to honor fans who died during the pandemic. With Premier League stadiums back at full capacity for the first time since March 2020, the club made a call for fans to submit names and photos of their deceased loved ones in what would be a "special video tribute" before its season opener against Southampton on Saturday.

However, the video became noteworthy for all the wrong reasons. Within hours, Anne Frank was trending on Twitter and fans expressed their outrage in comments of the video. Aside from the picture, there were also multiple, supposed prank names that made the list as Twitter sleuths were quick to point out. 

The video has yet to be taken down four hours after it was posted to the official Twitter account as the club has yet to make a statement on the incident. 

