Christen Press Becomes Angel City FC's First Signing

August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Angel City Signs USWNT's Christen Press as Its First Player

Author:
Publish date:

In a landmark day for NWSL expansion franchise Angel City FC, the club has made U.S. women's national team star Christen Press the first signing in team history. The move, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, was confirmed by NWSL upon the completion of a trade between Angel City and Racing Louisville FC, which had held Press's rights. 

The news comes just hours after the hiring of current NJ/NY Gotham FC head coach Freya Coombe as the club's first coach ahead of its debut season in the spring of 2022. 

Press is a two-time World Cup winner with the USWNT and is ninth on the all-time goalscoring list with 64 goals in 155 appearances. After spending the last year at Manchester United, where she scored four goals in 14 appearances, and earning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Press will now head home to Los Angeles as the expansion club's star attraction, and she'll do so in lucrative fashion. According to the Times, her deal with Angel City is for two seasons and an option for a third. In total, the value of the deal could be about $550,000, which is substantial in NWSL terms.

"The dream of being a pro player in L.A. was always elusive for me,” Press told the Times. "Every team that I’ve played for has always been like 'you know, when L.A. gets a team, we promise we’ll send you there.' And it always felt everyone's been able to say that because no one knew when it was happening.

"For it to really be happening, to be able to bring professional soccer back to Los Angeles and to be a part of that team, is nothing but a dream come true. A dream that didn’t even feel possible for the majority of my career."

Press, who is the all-time leading goalscorer in Stanford soccer history, last played in the NWSL with Utah Royals FC, which folded in December. In a season-and-a-half in Utah, Press scored 10 goals in 25 appearances before leaving for Manchester United last September. 

The 32-year-old forward's NWSL rights belong to Racing Louisville after the club selected Press in the 2020 NWSL expansion draft. However, Louisville will send Press's rights to Angel City in exchange for a 2022 first-round draft pick, $75,000 in allocation money and a guarantee of full roster protection in December's expansion draft, according to the league's announcement. 

Los Angeles has been without a women’s team since the WPS's Los Angeles Sol folded in 2010, but Angel City will take the field in 2022 with plenty of fanfare. The team is backed by a star-studded list of investors and founders that includes Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Billie Jean King, Candace Parker and Lindsey Vonn, among others. 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

deshaun-watson
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Names Deshaun Watson 18th Best Player, Celebrates With Awkward Video

"Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again."

Washington State basketball and coach Kyle Smith
College Basketball

How a 'Moneyball' Approach Drives Wazzu's Kyle Smith

At one of the hardest places to win in the sport, can a strategy built around analytics and camaraderie revive the Cougars?

Christen Press playing for the USWNT.
Soccer

Christen Press Becomes Angel City FC's First Signing

Press will head home to Los Angeles to join Angel City FC as the expansion team's first player after a year with Manchester United.

luis-robert-white-sox
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of August 23

Weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

José Altuve running the base path next to a graphic reading MLB Power Rankings
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Astros Fall but Remain a Top Team

Houston dropped to its lowest spot since late May, but things are looking pretty good for Dusty Baker’s crew.

jr-smith-knicks.jpg
Play
NBA

J.R. Smith Goes Back To School And Hits The Books

J.R. Smith brought us all back to our college days with his tweets about an assignment due at midnight.

Fiesta Bowl logo
Play
College Football

Fiesta Bowl Secures Gambling Partnership With Caesars

The deal is college football's latest foray into the world of sports betting after shunning the industry for decades.

Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool-WCQ-Refuse
Soccer

Liverpool Refuses to Release Salah for World Cup Qualifiers

Egypt is on Britain’s red list, so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games.