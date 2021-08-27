Report: Real Madrid Ups Mbappé Transfer Bid to $212 Million

August 27, 2021
SOCCER
Report: Real Madrid Nearing $212 Million Transfer Deal With PSG for Kylian Mbappé

As the two sides continue to work toward a blockbuster transfer, Real Madrid has reportedly sweetened its offer to Paris Saint-Germain for star forward Kylian Mbappé.

According to various sources including Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN, the La Liga side has upped its bid for Mbappé to €180 million ($212 million), and Real Madrid is optimistic that a deal will go through. The offer includes €10 million worth of add-ons.

PSG has not yet rejected the offer, which has been increased from the initial €160 million ($188.1 million) bid, but they wish to retain the 22-year-old as part of an attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar. Mbappé's contract is set to expire in June 2022. The summer transfer window expires in one week.

Since joining PSG on loan in 2017 and signing a year later for €180 million, Mbappé has notched 133 goals and 63 assists in 174 games, emerging as one of the best young players in the world. He's won three Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup with France.

On Thursday, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated the team's desire to keep its star player, saying the club has been direct with Mbappé on its stance: "I think that our position is very clear, as [sporting director] Leonardo said yesterday. For Kylian, our position has not changed. Everyone knows it, Kylian knows it. Our position is very clear and honest."

It now appears, however, that the French side will eventually agree to a deal and avoid losing him as a free agent in less than a year's time.

