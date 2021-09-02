Berhalter on No VAR in World Cup Qualifying: 'It's An Error'

September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Step Into the Octagon
Daily Cover: Step Into the Octagon
Publish date:

No VAR at Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Is 'An Error,' USMNT Coach Berhalter Says

Author:

Concacaf World Cup qualifying typically has a little bit of everything. But there's one element that will be missing on the road to Qatar 2022, and it's one that doesn't sit well with U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter.

There will be no video assistant referee (VAR) throughout the qualifying process, despite Concacaf having it implemented in its other, recent competitions. The region's governing body has not stated why that's the case, though it stands to reason that it could be purely logistical, with either not all venues necessarily equipped to incorporate it and thus none being able to utilize it or not enough officials across the region being fully trained. It's an all-or-nothing venture—you can't have some matches with it and some without. In April, Concacaf confirmed its plans to roll out VAR in its Champions League, Gold Cup and Nations League competitions, boasting additional training that resulted in VAR certification for 22 of the region's referees from 15 Central American and Caribbean federations. Evidently, it's not enough to have it feature in World Cup qualifying, and regardless, that's a significant development in a region that's become synonymous with things often going awry.

"I think that's an error. I think it’s an error by Concacaf. I’m going to speak freely and say that," Berhalter said in his prematch press conference before Thursday night's opener in El Salvador. "That’s part of the game, VAR, I think it was great that they implemented it in Nations League and Gold Cup, and it's disappointing that it's not part of qualifying. That's where the modern game is going. We want to be right up there with the rest of the world, our region, in terms of the quality and the technology and we need to find a way to get that done. I'll say that's disappointing, but it's going to be no VAR for all the teams involved. So we’ll deal with it and we’ll get on with it."

The U.S. is looking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, and being able to mitigate officiating errors or more typical Concacaf shenanigans from the equation would certainly be helpful in that regard.

The U.S. did not fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup due to a lack of video replay or technology, for what it's worth (and it managed to qualify for the previous seven without them also). The underlying issues and consistent lack of quality over 10 games was to blame for that. But even with everything that had transpired before and during the fateful night in Trinidad & Tobago, had the use of technology been present in October 2017, there's still a chance the U.S. could have punched a ticket to Russia. In a separate match, Panama scored what wound up being a phantom goal in its finale vs. Costa Rica that tied the game at the time. Blas Pérez's ball did not fully cross the line despite the goal being given, and had technology been in place, it surely would not have stood. Nobody can accurately project how the rest of the match would have gone had that goal been disallowed, but Panama went on to win on Román Torres's late strike as part of a sequence of events that forced the U.S. to miss out.

SI Recommends

Concacaf won't have VAR in World Cup qualifying

VAR factored heavily into the Concacaf Nations League final this past June. In extra time, both the U.S. and Mexico were awarded penalty kicks after video reviews—Mexico coach Tata Martino was even red carded for putting his arm around the referee when he was checking the pitchside monitor on one occasion—with Christian Pulisic converting his and Andrés Guardado having his saved. Had those plays occurred during World Cup qualifying, the initial calls on the field would have stood.

It's a game-changer for players, coaches and referees who over the last couple of years have become accustomed to operating with the safety net in place, no matter how criticized its implementation has been in some leagues and corners of the world. And it's just another wrinkle to what's already a minefield of a qualifying process.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater is shown under floodwaters Thursday, September 2, 2021. Somerset Flooding
MLB

Ballpark of Yankees AA Affiliate Underwater After Flooding

The northeast faced historic flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region, causing delays in the US Open and sending ballparks underwater.

A New York Mets player's hat and glove on the grass during spring training
MLB

Mets Place Acting GM on Administrative Leave After DWI Arrest

Scott pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge and three other charges on Thursday morning.

Acting Mets GM Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning.
Play
MLB

When Mets Woes Are More Than Jokes

Zack Scott’s DWI arrest is the latest example of a franchise with very real workplace culture problems.

Concacaf won't have VAR in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

Berhalter on No VAR in World Cup Qualifying: 'It's An Error'

Concacaf's qualifying process typically includes a little bit of everything, but VAR won't be part of it on the road to Qatar 2022.

Texas's Bijan Robinson runs vs WVU
College Football

The (Super) Natural: Can Bijan Robinson Lead a Texas Revival?

Steve Sarkisian’s greatest offensive weapon in Year 1 is a sophomore RB who looks primed to break out on the grander stage.

MJF locks Chris Jericho in an armbar
Play
Wrestling

Chris Jericho Puts His Future on the Line Against MJF

Jericho is very, very serious about this being his final match in an AEW ring if he loses to MJF.

Alyse-Anderson
MMA

Alyse Anderson Is Ready for MMA Return After Work As EMT

The Weekly Takedown: How time as an EMT during the pandemic has prepared Anderson for her first fight in more than two years, plus Giga Chikadze’s TKO and more.

big-12-plans-for-2020-kickoff
College Football

Report: Big 12 Looks to Add Four Schools in Expansion Plan

BYU, University of Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are the four institutions that are have been in discussion to join the conference.